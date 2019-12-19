The South Carolina High School League released its data Thursday for reclassification/realignment for 2020-22.
All area high schools are set to be affected in some way, ranging from reclassification to new region opponents.
Fox Creek is moving up again, this time from Class AA to Class AAA. The Predators, members of Class A just four years ago, will now be Region 5-AAA rivals with fellow Edgefield County resident Strom Thurmond. The Rebels are staying put in the league, as are Gilbert and Swansea. New to the region are Brookland-Cayce and Orangeburg-Wilkinson, both of which dropped from Class AAAA.
Brookland-Cayce departs Region 5-AAAA, with Irmo taking its place alongside Aiken, Airport, Midland Valley, North Augusta and South Aiken. Irmo, which came down from Class AAAAA, shared a region with North Augusta and South Aiken as recently as 2015.
Rivals reunite in Class AA, as Barnwell and Silver Bluff are back together in Region 5-AA after spending the last two years apart. The Bulldogs and Warhorses will face Edisto, Pelion and Wade Hampton in region play.
Region 3-A has one difference from the last two years, but it's a significant one. Calhoun County is coming back down from Class AA, taking Estill's place. Blackville-Hilda, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley and Williston-Elko all remain region rivals, along with Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North.
The SCHSL's goals for this round of realignment were to reduce the number of schools in Class AAAAA (this plan lowers that number from 48 to 40) and increase the number of schools in Class A (from 38 to 52, although not all of them field football teams) while creating a balance among the remaining three classifications.
Some new factors were considered by the SCHSL this year: the 45-ADM (Average Daily Membership) enrollment count of the current school year; only including grades 9-11 in that enrollment count; and using a plus-or-minus system for region sizes to address geography and travel.
"I appreciate the hard work and commitment of the staff and the cooperation and patience of the member schools as we worked through this process," said SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton. "We truly appreciate the time and input from the reclassification/realignment guidelines committee as well. The newly formed group of individuals provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to assist us with this project."
This isn't a final realignment plan. Schools have the opportunity to appeal their placement, meaning there's potential for change by the next release in February.