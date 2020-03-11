GRANITEVILLE – Events that showcase the talents of female golfers have become more prevalent in the last decade.
So it was no big surprise when the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club announced Tuesday night that it was adding a girls’ division beginning next year.
But the news was welcomed.
“This is an amazing addition. We’re excited it’s coming here to Aiken County,” said Heidi Hoffman, executive director of The First Tee of Aiken. “It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity for our kids here locally at the First Tee of Aiken to see some of the top female players in the world. We’re really excited for it.”
The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club, which begins Thursday, has been a boys-only event for its first 10 years. The tournament has raised more than $2 million through the Sage Valley Junior Invitational Sports Foundation for The First Tee chapters in Aiken and Augusta.
Augusta National Golf Club began hosting the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals for boys and girls in 2014. And just last year, the home of the Masters Tournament put on the first Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Full details have not been released yet, but the Junior Invitational said Wednesday in a news release that boys and girls will compete at the same time.
“The addition of girls has been a priority for some time,” said Pete Davis, chairman of the SVJI Sports Foundation, said in a statement. “We’ve worked closely in golf to reach this point over the years with many of the organizing and governing bodies to make this come to fruition. We are looking forward to not only having the top boys in the world competing … but also the top girls.”
That was a sentiment echoed by two LPGA winners, Lexi Thompson and Lorie Kane, who were at the club for Tuesday night’s announcement.
“I think both Lexi and I would agree that things are changing and the women’s game needs this lift,” Kane said. “Young women need an opportunity to spend time with these great young men, because I believe that together we can do more than apart.”
The 54-hole tournament concludes Saturday. Defending champion Tom McKibbin headlines the field.