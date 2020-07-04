This week's Palmetto Amateur is sure to be unlike any other in the golf tournament's prestigious history.
Such is life – and sports – in the time of coronavirus, and restrictions will apply at Palmetto Golf Club the same way they do in daily life.
But there is still a Palmetto Amateur, which will celebrate its 45th anniversary in unorthodox fashion from Wednesday through Saturday.
No spectators, no caddies, no players dinner, a reduced field – but still no shortage of elite amateur golfers on one of the country's most historic courses.
"We're really excited," said tournament co-chairman Brad Crain. "It took a lot of planning and some late nights making sure we could do it the right way and the safe way. We feel like we've done that and we're really excited just to continue the tradition that was set here 45 years ago."
A key part of that tradition is a strong field, one that annually features future PGA Tour professionals. This year's tournament will include 72 players, down nine from a year ago, as the tournament committee tried to find the right balance of taking the proper health and safety precautions without sacrificing the tournament's prestige.
"It's been a lot more work than previous years, obviously," said Crain. "We're taking COVID concerns very seriously. Our tournament committee has had several meetings about how to safely administer the tournament, and we feel like we've got a great plan in place."
Crain added that the Rice Planters Amateur, held June 23-25 in Mount Pleasant, gave the committee at Palmetto a good blueprint for how to safely conduct a tournament.
"We're actually adding a few other items, as well," said Crain. "We're not allowing caddies or spectators this year. We're doing our best to limit the amount of people around the course and the club."
Players will be given a temperature check and a medical questionnaire with a registered nurse when they check in Tuesday for the tournament. Masks will be required indoors, and some of the same safety measures taken at courses around the country – no rakes in bunkers, flag sticks staying in and pool noodle pieces in the cups – will be in place.
Crain is confident that the right precautions are being taken, even if that means he's had to take a few phone calls from upset parents of competitors.
"The primary consideration here is making sure that the club staff, the players and the volunteers will be safe," said tournament co-chairman John Roy. "With cooperation from everyone, I think we'll be in good shape."
This year's edition of the Palmetto Amateur could be one of the best ever. The tournament has changed dates several times in recent years as a way to accommodate players who are entered in other prestigious events throughout the summer – there's no need this year, as so many of those events have been canceled. That means an already loaded field has gotten even more competitive, and Crain said it's one of the best fields he's ever been involved with.
"We had to turn away, probably, at least 200 guys," he said. "We probably had double the number of applications that we normally have for this tournament."
Auburn golfer Jovan Rebula, who won the British Amateur in 2018 to earn an exemption into three majors including last year's Masters, is the headliner at No. 29 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as of Saturday. Rebula, the nephew of Ernie Els, earned multiple All-SEC and All-America honors in four seasons with the Tigers.
Tyler Strafaci amassed similar awards in four years at Georgia Tech and is just outside the WAGR top 100 at No. 106, and on Saturday he played in the final match of the 120th North & South Amateur at historic Pinehurst No. 2.
A spot behind him is Nolan Ray, who spent four years on Tennessee's golf team before heading to Lipscomb as a graduate transfer this past year. No. 144 Ryan Hall, a rising junior at the University of South Carolina, is a former Rolex Junior All-American who picked up his first collegiate victory in the fall.
They and the rest of the field will have to contend with a loaded lot of locals that includes multiple past championships at Palmetto Golf Club.
Dane Burkhart, who set the course record of 59 in his 2005 Palmetto Amateur victory, is in the field as the club champion. Jake Carter, a two-time Southern Cross champion at South Aiken High School, tied for ninth at last year's Palmetto Amateur. Wofford coach Alex Hamilton tied for seventh two years ago after an opening-round 62, and Palmetto member Brian Quackenbush enters this week having just earned a spot in the 89th annual South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship.
Plenty of others have been in contention at Palmetto in recent years: Clemson's Zack Gordon was in the hunt at the 2017 and '18 Southern Cross; rising high school senior and Gamecock commit Gene Zeigler tied for fifth at last year's Southern Cross in his first time playing the course; and Hall, Florida's Eugene Hong, Florida State's Greyson Porter, USC's Caleb Proveaux and North Carolina State's Christian Salzer – a former Southern Cross contender – all return after top-10 finishes at last year's Palmetto Amateur.
The field will be cut to the low 36 players and ties for the final round. Defending champion Jamie Wilson, who has opted to return to the Gamecocks for a fifth season rather than turning pro, is not in the field.
Past Palmetto Amateur entrants to contend or win on the PGA or Korn Ferry (previously Web.com) tours include players like Matt Atkins, Scott Brown, Wesley Bryan, Cameron Champ, Andrew Landry, Ben Martin, Matt NeSmith, Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Patrick Reed, Sepp Straka, Zack Sucher and Gary Woodland.