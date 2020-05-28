Limited summer sports activities may begin for South Carolina High School League members – dependent on school/district policy.
The SCHSL, in a memo sent Thursday to member schools, deferred to local administration for setting a date when these activities can begin. There are no dates listed in the memo.
"We don't necessarily have a time stamp on return," said Aiken High athletic director Phillip Blacha in a text message. "So we will probably take as much time as needed to make sure we keep our students/coaches/families safe. While we all love sports, the health and well being of our students/coaches/families comes first."
Schools are to follow guidelines specific to three different categories – low infection risk activities, moderate infection risk activities and high infection risk activities.
• Low infection risk activities are cross country, track and field, swimming, golf and tennis.
• Moderate infection risk activities are volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and basketball.
• High infection risk activities are football, wrestling, cheer and lacrosse.
Balls and other sports equipment can be used, but with restrictions – no balls or other equipment can be used for the first 10 days of workouts or 14 calendar days in order to "minimize common contact points".
If shared equipment is used, it must be disinfected frequently during each event or between each use.
Coaches and staff members must wear face covering throughout the entire workout/practice sessions, while athletes are required to wear them while not actively participating.
Maintaining social distancing means many of the staples of workouts and practice sessions – like handheld dummies for football and spotters in the weight room – will not be allowed. Football helmets will not be allowed during phase 1, which the SCHSL says will remain in place until further notice.
"The League staff will continue to have extensive communication with SCHSL Task Force, the Governor's office and DHEC to establish triggers to move into Phase 2 and 3," the memo states.
The spring sports schedule was put on hold in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and then wiped out altogether on April 22 when the SCHSL canceled the remainder of the athletic year. At that point, all eyes turned toward the summer and how fall sports would be affected.
When those activities resume is now left to school/district policy.
"We must be diligent in implementing these guidelines in order to return to play. Do your part so we can all return to play this fall," the memo states.