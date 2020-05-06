This summer's South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement Wednesday from State Director Paul McCulloch.
That doesn't rule out an abbreviated regular season or district tournament play, however.
"The #1 priority of Dixie Youth Baseball is to offer regular season play, which offers the greatest opportunity for all of our children to participate," McCulloch's statement reads. "We did not feel that we should sacrifice regular season play in an already altered season for the sake of extended tournament play.
"Removing the State Tournaments from our post-season schedule will allow for significant regular season play in those communities that are able to do so this season. Each district will have the opportunity to offer post-season play through the district tournament, should time permit."
The Dixie Youth Baseball National Board of Directors held an online meeting Monday and decided to cancel the Division I and II World Series tournaments, which were scheduled to be held in Laurel, Mississippi. Other youth baseball leagues like PONY, Little League and the American Amateur Baseball Congress have already announced World Series cancellations, and South Carolina's American Legion baseball season was canceled last month.
"That said, while regular-season play is our primary goal for the 2020 season, we recognize many leagues will want to participate in tournament play, if possible," commissioner William Wade said in a statement. "If regular-season play begins on or before June 1, some states may offer 2020 post-season play for those leagues who choose to participate. However, tournaments will only be available in some states based on the state, county and city guidelines for reopening baseball facilities. Some states may not reopen baseball to allow for league play."
The state tournaments that were canceled Wednesday include the following previously-scheduled events: Rookie League, June 26-30 at Barnwell; Division 1 AA Coach Pitch, July 10-14 at Clemson; Division 2 AA Coach Pitch, July 10-14 at Orangeburg; Division 1 and 2 AAA, July 10-16 at Union; Division 1 and 2 Majors, July 10-15 at Orangeburg; and Division 1 and 2 "O" Zone, July 10-16 at Moncks Corner.