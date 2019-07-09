Aiken Baseball Academy's Rough Riders 10U travel team brought home the hardware June 30 with their first tournament win by winning the Boys Of Summer Classic in Lexington.
The Rough Riders no-hit the Newberry Sluggers in a 16-1 win in the first game of the morning. The Rough Riders started things off with a three-run first inning before blowing the game open with 13 runs on 14 hits in the bottom of the second. Jordan Sease, Coltin Baxley and Sawyer Corley each pitched an inning and struck out three batters apiece, with Newberry's only run coming from two errors.
The next game was against Columbia's Phoenix Rising. The Rough Riders opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Jackson Joyner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for a 1-0 lead. Columbia tied it up in the bottom of the second, but Aiken put it out of reach shortly after that.
Five runs scored on five hits in the top of the third for a 6-1 lead, then the Rough Riders added five more in the fourth. They were near perfect on the mound again to seal up the 11-1 win and the tournament's top spot.
Sease was named Player of the Tournament after starring both on the mound and at the plate. He pitched five innings over the two games, striking out 11 batters while allowing only one run on two hits and three walks. He was a perfect 6-for-6 offensively with three RBI and three runs scored.