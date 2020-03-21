Camden Riviere was living life a day at a time.
Uncertainty replaced routine in 2019 for the world's top-ranked court tennis player. Sapped by Lyme disease, his strict schedule – five days a week of tennis, four days a week in the gym, whatever extra training he could squeeze in – was waylaid by malaise. The daily routine of a champion was now determined by two questions every morning:
"How do I feel today? Can I train today?"
Some days – at least two a week, as he recalls – his attempts to get out of bed were unsuccessful. When he felt well enough to play, it was straight to bed following a post-match meal until it was time to play again.
"We were basically building everything around the tournaments," he said. "I would basically be in bed for seven to 10 days before I'd go to a tournament, just to try and – that's the big thing with Lyme disease; you're just so depleted. One match, I'm OK. But when you have to string four or five together in a row for a tournament, that's the hard part. By the time you get to the finals, I'm done physically."
He wasn't quite done – he still won his sport's Grand Slam for the second time, sweeping the Australian, U.S., French and British Open singles titles, plus the doubles title at each and his 10th consecutive U.S. Professional Singles championship.
The Aiken-raised and Boston-based Riviere received his Lyme disease diagnosis, which he called a "game-changer", in August 2018. That was only a few months after losing his World Championship singles title to Rob Fahey, the Australian court tennis goliath whose 22-year World Championship stranglehold Riviere ended in 2016.
Riviere will have a shot at taking the championship right back after advancing through the first-round and final eliminators – beating fifth-ranked Nick Howell five sets to none in the former and third-ranked Chris Chapman seven sets to one in the latter.
The best-of-13-sets World Championship Challenge will be played in October in the United Kingdom. Like practically every other sporting event in the world, it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak – and that may ultimately be to Riviere's benefit as he adjusts to his new normal.
A World Championship wasn't even supposed to be on Riviere's radar for 2020, anyway. The bar was reasonably set for '22, but he wanted to go as far as possible this year without jeopardizing his health. Two eliminator victories later, and it's another shot at Fahey.
He's come a long way since his return only a little more than a year ago.
After six to eight months of treatment for Lyme disease, it was time for Riviere to come back to the tour at the start of 2019 – but he'd have to undergo some drastic changes.
Court tennis – known as real tennis most everywhere else in the world that it's played – is the game from which lawn tennis descended and is played indoors on an asymmetric court with sloping roofs. A small number of active courts exist in the United Kingdom, Australia, France and the United States – including one at the Aiken Tennis Club where Riviere grew up playing.
His physical fitness had always enabled him to run circles around his opponents on the court, the same way he did to his friends – who are not paid to play a sport but were still decent athletes in their own right – in pickup basketball and football games during his Aiken High School days.
But now? While still fit, the endurance isn't the same. He'd have to learn to play smarter. He'd have to come up with a better game plan, and he'd have to end points faster whenever possible. It's been an uphill climb, but now he feels like a better player than before – just in a different way. His serve is improved, and he returns serves more aggressively to get ahead in those rallies – he joked that he'd have the ultimate package if he could combine that with his pre-Lyme disease fitness.
"I'm pretty competitive still," he said with a laugh. "I talked to a lot of people that play other sports at pretty high levels, and it's, like, once you get past a certain level in a game you can't really lose it, you know? I'm never gonna forget how to hit a forehand – it's just there. It's ingrained in me. So the mental side becomes that much more important at the top level."
The mental side also becomes that much more challenging with the prime of his career threatened by something he couldn't change.
"To have the potential of losing in a tournament or a World Championship with something that's outside of your control, that part for a long time was really getting to me," he said. "We put all this hard work in, you don't want to have these things happen. I don't mind getting beat if someone's just better than me. To lose because of something like that is just hard."
He wasn't cleared to play in the Australian Open in January 2019 and was unsure if his body would even hold up, but went over to defend his doubles world title with Tim Chisholm. They were successful, and a week later he gave the Australian Open a shot – he won it for the third time. Then came his eighth title at the U.S. Open that March, then a sixth at the French in September, then a fourth at the British in November.
Then another setback.
Riviere passed out while training a few times in December and spent the better part of the next two months – missing a chance to defend his Australian Open title – waiting on results of medical tests.
He had an MRI the day before leaving for the U.S. Open, and he couldn't bear to pick up the phone and hear that it would be unsafe to play.
He won the tournament for the eighth consecutive year and ninth time overall anyway.
His heart? Clear. His brain? Clear. The diagnosis? Believed to be lasting effects from the Lyme disease.
The start of 2020 was much like '19, as he just focused on getting back on the court and making do with what he had. After a year and change of trying to become comfortable with the unknown and preparing for the unexpected, he just wanted to go out there and have fun – while accepting that there would be some limitations.
"Getting to that age now where you're not as young as used to be, and you can't expect things to work as well as they used to," said Riviere, still two months away from his 33rd birthday. "I never thought I was gonna get there, man. I used to laugh at people. But I just found out that I have an astigmatism so I've got to wear glasses, and so they actually think that's part of the reason I was having issues."
Yes, that's right – the best player in the world couldn't see the ball.
"I didn't know that I couldn't see," he explained. "I've been having issues seeing the ball ever since I came back from Lyme disease. The ball would, like, strobe when it comes over the net. I'd see it, then I'd lose it, pick it up, lose it. So then I finally went to the eye doctor about a month ago and got the test done. You don't know you can't see until they show you what it's supposed to look like."
That could be bad news for everyone else.
Then again, other players on tour may have already given him enough fuel by becoming overconfident in his absence. He's heard talk that he's slowing down and isn't the player he used to be, and he's relishing what is a rare opportunity for a No. 1 to play spoiler.
Those days spent in bed and the matches that immediately followed had Riviere questioning whether he could again compete at a high level. Now he wants his competitors to question why they ever doubted him.
"It was kind of my goal to spend the rest of the year reminding those guys why I was world champion and that I had full intention of winning it back," he said.