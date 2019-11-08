RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 47, GREAT FALLS 0
It didn’t take long for Ridge Spring-Monetta to set the tone in Friday night’s first round playoff game against Great Falls. It took two plays from scrimmage and 28 seconds of game time to be exact.
Collier Sullivan took off for a 25-yard run on the first play. Remedee Leaphart connected with DB Harris on the second play for a touchdown. The rout was on from there.
In the end, the Trojans walked away with a 47-0 victory.
"It was good to come out in round one and get a W," Ridge Spring-Monetta head coach Brian Smith said. "Our kids played pretty good. U thought we came out and fought hard early."'
Leaphart went 15-of-21 passing for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Harris was on the receiving end of eight of those completions and three of the touchdowns. Sullivan finished the game with 196 total yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans added two more touchdowns in the first quarter. The first on a pass from Leaphart to Kenyon Ligons and the other on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dantrell Weaver.
Collier Sullivan scored an 80-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Trojans up 25-0.
Harris got the scoring started In the second half as well on a 21-yard pass from Leaphart.
Leaphart passed for another touchdown later in the third quarter. Sullivan capped the scoring with another big run in the fourth.
Ridge Spring-Monetta will travel to face Whitmire next week.