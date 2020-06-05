This wasn't how Brad Richardson wanted his last year coaching baseball at Midland Valley to end.
His Mustangs, the defending Class AAAA Lower State champions, showed every sign of being contenders once again. Their nine seniors, just like last year's class, had bought into the winning mentality he had been trying to instill, and players and coach alike were primed for one last big run.
Then, with a 5-1 record and a win over a rival Airport club they had beaten to advance to last year's state finals, it all vanished.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring sports season, leaving the Mustangs to wonder what their five-game win streak might have ultimately become.
Wednesday night was their chance to put aside those frustrations and what-ifs as they celebrated their senior class – including college signees Brenden Moyer (USC Aiken) and Austin Paradise (Columbia International) – and their retired coach at Gregg Park.
"This was an awesome night. It was good to be able to do this and to recognize these seniors," said Richardson. "... These nine seniors, which is the biggest class that I've had since I've been in coaching, not only have these guys been good athletes and good players for us at Midland Valley – the biggest thing about these nine guys is they're all good guys. They're good young men. Whether it's baseball or whatever they decide to do, they're gonna be successful because they're a great group of guys."
Richardson admitted he probably could've retired a year earlier following the graduation of his son Seth, who signed last year to play at Lander. His main reason for retiring after 29 years of teaching and coaching was to have that opportunity to watch Seth play collegiately, but he wanted to be there for one last ride with this year's class.
"This was the group that I brought in," he said. "They were seventh graders when I first got here, and so I told them I'd see them out."
Richardson came aboard for what he called "a prime coaching job" back in December 2014, and he came over from Latta just in time for the start of the 2015 season. He had previously been Greenwood's head coach and was an assistant for state title teams at James Island.
The Mustangs hovered around the .500 mark for his first four seasons and made a surprise run to a district championship game in 2016. The breakthrough came last season, as they surged to a 24-8 record that included a Region 5-AAAA co-championship and district and Lower State titles. This year's group was on a similar pace, winning five of six for a 29-9 record over the last year and change.
This class made it more fun to come to the field every day for Richardson – and it made practices shorter because they got things done when they were supposed to be done. He said having all of them committed to the same goal is how they were winners despite not having that 6-foot-4, 225-pound blue-chip prospect who throws 90 miles per hour and hits a dozen home runs.
"It's just a testament to them – they just work," he said. "They work hard. They do what they're supposed to do. They have a good time – I'm not saying they work the whole time, but they know when it's time to get something done and they have a good time together. They hang out together off the baseball field. They're just a close-knit family. When you get that, you can win a lot of games because you've got guys all committed to the same thing.
"... That's the whole reason, when I talk about these guys, that's why I get like this," he said, choking back tears. "I'll miss them."
They were part of a culture change the last two years at Midland Valley. The .500 seasons and moral victories never sat right with Richardson, and he said these past two senior classes bought into that. Winning became the expectation, down to where they had a W-I-N play call for those tense situations.
"If it was a tie ball game, or we're down one with two guys on base late in the game, I may give it to them. 'Win the game. Win it right now,'" he said. "Then you'd get these big hits – Joseph Johnson, Brandon Paradise – and we'd win the game. That's just what we tried to instill, that type of mentality, in them. Sometimes kids get that mentality, and sometimes they don't. These kids embraced it, and it was something that they definitely did on a daily basis."
It soon became a question of how the Mustangs were going to win, not if. It may be a dominant pitching performance, an offensive explosion, a come-from-behind thriller in extra innings, a close one preserved by key defensive stops – all were possible on any given night.
That's a tough act to follow for the next wave of players and their next head coach. They'll have Richardson nearby for support – he said he was re-hired by the school to help out as an assistant football coach, and he'll make time to check up on the baseball team and help if needed.
"I tell you right now, when it gets to this time next spring it's probably gonna be as hard as everything [to not be coaching], because I've done it ever since I got out of college," he said, again fighting back tears. "But I'll still be around. I'll still come out there."