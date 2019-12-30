Two region champions set the pace for this year's All-Aiken Standard Cross Country Teams.
South Aiken's Garrison Frazier and Aiken's Victoria Colon-LaBorde won their respective Region 5-AAAA championships, and they each turned in strong finishes at the state championship race to lead this year's all-area teams.
Frazier set the pace early and couldn't be caught at the region championship, winning by more than 40 seconds with a time of 18:07.16 at Boyd Pond Park. He added an 11th-place finish at Upper State (16:53.80) and was 28th at state (17:00.07), finishing as the top local each time.
Colon-LaBorde, the reigning Girls' Cross Country Runner of the Year, won the Region 5-AAAA title by more than 20 seconds with a time of 20:59.80. She was the fastest local at Upper State, finishing fourth in 19:31.80, and took 14th at state (19:31.06).
Frazier is joined on the boys' team by Aiken's Peter Caldwell and Jason Embrose, Fox Creek's Trey Armstrong and David Witt, and South Aiken Baptist's Ethan Kaufelds.
Caldwell and Embrose finished second and third, respectively, behind Frazier in Region 5-AAAA and qualified for the state championship race with top-40 finishes at Upper State. Armstrong set a school record at the state qualifier, and then he and Witt broke it at the Class AA state championship meet. Kaufelds finished third at the SCISA Class A meet to go along with a Region 4-A title.
Colon-LaBorde is joined on the girls' team by Aiken teammates Kathryn Davis and Emma Poteat, South Aiken's Ryley Graham and Lexi Taylor, and Strom Thurmond's Graycen Sanders.
Graham finished runner-up at region and was seventh at Upper State to qualify for the state championship race, where she was the top local with a 13th-place finish. Taylor was third at region and 12th at Upper State to advance to state. Davis finished fourth at region and Poteat was seventh, and each finished in the top 35 at Upper State. Sanders finished 19th at Lower State to qualify for the Class AAA championship, where she finished 31st.
The Cross Country Runner of the Year winners will be named at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports awards banquet, scheduled for May 29 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.