JOHNSTON — Three all-region Rebels on Wednesday continued Strom Thurmond's strong tradition of sending football players to the collegiate level.
Quarterback Jequan Harris signed with St. Andrews, offensive lineman Jaheim Mathis signed with Limestone, and defensive back Robert West signed with Georgia Military College.
Harris said there's lots of pressure, for sure, as he transitions into the college game to face college-level talent. But the Rebels' three-year starter is ready to see how he handles the challenge.
"It's amazing. It's like a dream come true," he said. "I never thought I'd be at this point."
A multi-time All-Aiken Standard selection and the Region 5-AAA Offensive Player of the Year, Harris passed for 1,792 yards and 18 touchdowns (against only three interceptions) and rushed for 833 yards and eight more scores during his senior season.
St. Andrews, where he plans to study sport management, offered a family environment that reminded Harris of home.
Mathis elected to stay in-state and sign with the Saints, and he said it felt surreal to live out a dream he had as a young kid.
"I think he'd be proud," Mathis said of the 6-year-old version of himself. "I think he'd have a big smile on his face."
Mathis, an All-Aiken Standard selection, helped lead the Strom Thurmond offense to 4,782 yards of total offense – an average of 367.8 per game. The Rebels averaged 6.4 yards per carry to set up an efficient passing attack.
An official visit to Limestone, where he plans to study business, was all Mathis needed. The coaches made him feel like he was at home, and he feels like it will be a great place for him to spend the next four of five years.
West is a multi-time All-Aiken Standard selection who earned All-State and North-South honors as a senior. One of the state's top defensive backs, he made 67 tackles, recovered three fumbles, forced two and intercepted a pass this past season, and he also caught three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
He likes that Georgia Military is still close to home, and he said he enjoys the atmosphere there. He's already got some chemistry with some future teammates heading up there, which can be helpful in easing the transition to college.
West feels his time with the Rebels will help, too. He said playing football at Strom Thurmond is about more than the game – he was taught responsibility and accountability, which he thinks will be helpful at Georgia Military, where he plans to study business.
"It feels great, man," he said. "Just ready to get back out there and play football again. It's been a while, and I'm very excited."