STROM THURMOND 59, BATTERY CREEK 43
JOHNSTON — There's no better time for a team to be peaking than the postseason.
Strom Thurmond's girls' basketball team is rolling at the right time, with 10 consecutive wins to show for it following Monday night's 59-43 win over Battery Creek in the opening round of the Class AAA playoffs.
"This is definitely the highest they've been, as far as confidence level, all season," said head coach Landon Booker, whose team endured a 3-14 start to the season with multiple key players missing significant time due to injury. The Rebels haven't lost since.
"... Once we got everyone back and everything, we started coming together. The sky's the limit with this team. They're learning. They're young, so they're very energetic. They just like playing together. They just like hanging out and being with each other and playing the game."
Region 5-AAA Player of the Year Talayah Hamilton is an all-state selection and one of four all-region picks – along with Katlyn Chinn, Deondra Jones and Jahonna Miles – for the Rebels, and she led all scorers Monday with 24 points. Jones scored 12 and Miles added nine.
The Rebels (13-14), who were a perfect 8-0 on their way to a region title and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs, set the tone early with their defensive pressure. That produced plenty of steals, both off the dribble and off long passes, which then led to scoring opportunities at the other end.
Strom Thurmond led 19-6 after one quarter and kept piling the points on from there. The Rebels were firmly in control at the half with a 27-12 lead.
"Our press was working very well. For a while there, they couldn't get the ball across half court," Booker said. "But, I mean, we make a living off of pressing teams. Press, turnover, easy basket. Press, turnover, easy basket. It's a cycle in basketball, controlling the runs that way."
The fast start pleased Booker, but a slow finish wasn't as welcome. Battery Creek scored 31 points in the second half and made plenty of trips to the free throw line – as did the Rebels, with the teams combining for 65 attempts.
Still, Strom Thurmond did more than enough early to put the game out of reach. Hamilton overpowered the Lady Dolphins whenever she was on the floor, and Ella Stone's 3-pointer from the corner early in the third quarter put the Rebels up 20. They weren't truly threatened down the stretch.
The Rebels will host a second-round game Thursday against Region 7-AAA runner-up Manning, a 64-30 winner Monday over Loris.