SCHOFIELD 44, KENNEDY 37
A timeout or two – or more – was necessary during Monday night's boys' basketball game between Schofield and Kennedy middle schools, longtime rivals who at times tried to match the energy coming from the stands with their play on the floor.
All of that hype and excitement, the jitters and nerves, produced plenty of pace in the early going, at which point it was time to slow things down and get everyone back into the brand of basketball that's led to successful seasons.
Schofield's early 10-point lead was trimmed but never disappeared on the Rams' home floor, and they out-scored the Eagles 11-7 over the final 6 minutes during a 44-37 win.
"They answered the challenge. They fought hard. They never quit. They never gave up," said Schofield head coach Gardell Harley. "They could've very easily got excited and lost control, but they never did it. I'm proud of the way they handled adversity."
Schofield's Jayden Young led all scorers with 18 points, but it appeared as though the Rams may have to finish the game without him after he suffered a cut during the third quarter. He emerged from the locker room late in the quarter, a bandage above his left eye, and then put the game out of reach.
He opened the fourth quarter with two big 3-pointers to give the Rams a spark, putting them ahead 39-32 after their 33-30 third-quarter lead had been trimmed to a point.
Schofield kept that lead around six points the rest of the way, and Kelby Stroman calmly sank two free throws with 15 seconds left for the winning seven-point margin.
The Rams jumped out to a quick 14-4 lead, with 3s by Young and Mark Abney giving them an early spark, but the Eagles fought back. Carlos Ponce scored all six of his points in the first quarter, and Kennedy cut it to 18-11 after one.
Young drilled his second of four 3s in the second quarter, and the Rams led 27-21 midway through.
Kennedy chiseled further into that lead in the third quarter. DaMario Saxon scored five of his nine points in the quarter, and the Eagles trailed by only three with 6 minutes to play.
Will Smith led Kennedy in scoring with 11 points, and his bucket to open the fourth quarter made it a one-point game. But Young got hot from there, and the Rams held off the Eagles down the stretch.
"I felt like our kids played good, they gave effort. Sometimes things don't fall how we want, but I'm proud of them," said Kennedy head coach Sherrod Davis. "That's a tough team they got. Hopefully we'll see them again in the (county) championship."
The regular season ends this week, and the county tournament begins Monday at Schofield. The championship games are scheduled for Thursday.
"I feel confident," said Harley. "... Not overconfident, but I think they know what they need to do, and I feel like we've got a good chance."
Girls
Kennedy 38, Schofield 11
Kennedy head girls' basketball coach Stephanie Prandy got the full-team performance she wanted in a 38-11 win over Schofield to keep her Eagles' area dominance rolling.
The Eagles scored the game's first six points before the Lady Rams got on the board with a free throw, and then Kennedy responded with a 9-0 run for a 15-1 lead.
Kennedy led 24-3 at the half, frustrating Schofield with its defensive pressure and cashing in on transition scoring opportunities.
Kiah McDuffie was more than comfortable on the fast break, where she scored most of her game-high 13 points. Jasmine Epps was Kennedy's second-leading scorer, with all seven of her points coming in the first quarter.
Kessiah Landy led Schofield in scoring with four points, and Asia Isaac had three.
The Lady Rams continued to fight for loose balls and baskets, but the Eagles' defense made sure neither of those became available very often.