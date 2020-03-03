There's a different type of pressure at the top of the mountain in sports.
As wins and championships begin to pile up, so do the expectations to continue winning. There's the added stress to not let the championship streak end, and then, yes, there's the adversarial angle – when you're the best, you take everyone's best shot every time.
The North Augusta girls' basketball players, their seniors especially, understand that pressure heading into Saturday's Class AAAA state championship game against South Pointe.
They're certainly used to it by now as winners of three consecutive state titles. Last year's senior class didn't want to be responsible for ending the streak, nor does this one.
"It's a lot of pressure, because we want to keep the legacy going that the older girls had going," said senior guard Tyliah Burns, the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year. "So, yeah, it's a lot of pressure on us, but we can handle it."
The program's business-trip mentality helps. The Lady Jackets' style of play and confidence within that style – plus tons of big-game experience for their veterans – has been a mostly unbreakable combo. It can seem hard to believe that they truly treat a championship like any other game, but then they go out and produce a result just like any of the others during the season.
There have been slip-ups, as head coach Al Young alluded to Monday. Those slip-ups didn't necessarily lead to losses, and their uncharacteristic play from the opening round of the playoffs has looked to be very much in the past over their last three games.
Both teams will be shooting for some kind of history when they tip off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
Fourth-ranked South Pointe (27-2) is looking for its first girls' basketball title. Four years ago the Stallions were a 6-15 program, then a 17-9 team that lost in the first round of the playoffs to Midland Valley. Last year's group went 26-5 and advanced to the school's first state championship appearance – a 50-39 loss to North Augusta. The Stallions would like nothing more than to pair revenge with history.
The second-ranked Lady Jackets (27-2) are looking to join exclusive company by becoming only the seventh girls' basketball program in South Carolina High School League history to win four state championships in a row. With a win they'd join Bishop England (four straight from 2014-17 at the Class AA and AAA levels), Lower Richland (four from 2006-09 between AAAA and AAA), Bowman (four from 1977-80 in Class A), Aynor (four from 1949-52 in Class A), Loris (four from 1938-41 in Class B) and Monetta (eight from 1933-40 in Class C).
That's what's up next for a North Augusta program that's on one of the great runs in state history. The Lady Jackets have won 18 straight playoff games and 45 consecutive region games. The program has a record of 108-5 during the seniors' careers.
One big streak was snapped in January – the run of wins over in-state opponents ended at 70 games with a two-point loss to Westwood, and the current 12-game win streak started three days later.
Ultimately, though, the most important of all of those numbers is the three state championships, and the Lady Jackets know there's pressure to keep it from ending there.
"Yeah, it's a lot," senior guard J'Mani Ingram said. "You don't want to let your city down, but we're up for the task."