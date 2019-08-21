South Aiken at Greenwood
Last time they played
Greenwood defeated South Aiken 28-14 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- E.J. Hickson, QB. The offense is now Hickson's, and head coach Chris Hamilton has been pleased with him so far and said he likes the pressure.
- Jesse Sanders, WR/TE. Sanders showed his smart, physical play in last week's Aiken County Scrimmage, and he rushed for both of South Aiken's touchdowns against Greenwood last year.
- The secondary. This is a group Hamilton said is more athletic than last year, and they should be tested by a Greenwood offense that likes to take breaks from the run game to throw the deep ball.
Greenwood
- Lawrance Partlow, DE. A star offensive lineman last year, Partlow is moving to the defensive line this year and could play tight end and linebacker. He should have a huge role in everything the Eagles do.
- Jaylin Tolbert, WR. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound junior should be a key target for sophomore quarterback Daylan Rappley – he might line up in the backfield as quarterback or running back, too.
Keys to the game
A Dan Pippin team isn't necessarily going to surprise South Aiken, so a fast T-Breds defense is going to have to stop the things they expect to see – namely the Eagles' run game. The threat of the deep ball will keep the defensive backs on their toes, and a young defensive line can help them out by putting pressure on Rappley. Hamilton wants to establish the run, and from there the T-Breds can show how they can be versatile and explosive in the passing game. The T-Breds' offensive line will be tested by Partlow and Braylon Ryan, especially on passing downs.
North Augusta at Thomson
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Thomson 32-24 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Buckson surpassed 1,000 yards last year and is poised to have even bigger contributions this year.
- Bradley Godwin, QB. Godwin takes over the quarterback spot from Tanner White, but that's not to say Godwin is new to the job – he's played plenty of meaningful snaps over the last two years.
- Charles Hammond, DL. It's Hammond's time to lead the defense, and he made his name last year by locking down his edge of the line.
Thomson
- Jamon Fanning, DB. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior is a ball hawk at his free safety position.
- Rodney Lazenby, LB/RB. Lazenby was a first-team All-Region 3-AAAA selection on defense last year.
Keys to the game
If nothing else, the Yellow Jackets won't have to worry about containing Damekus Taylor now that he's off to college. Head coach Brian Thomas always stresses the little things to his team, and he'll certainly be looking for a clean game despite it being the season opener. This was Buckson's breakout game a year ago, and Godwin rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns after White was injured. Physicality up front will be key for a North Augusta team that wants to establish the run and snuff out the Bulldogs' offense.
Lakeside at Midland Valley
Last time they played
Lakeside defeated Midland Valley 33-22 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
Lakeside
- Jaden Taylor, QB. Taylor was Lakeside's leading rusher from a season ago and also passed for more than 800 yards.
- John Arneman, LB. He led the team in tackles last season and will be one of the leaders of the defensive unit.
Midland Valley
- Harper Puckett, QB. Puckett will begin his second season as the Mustangs' starting quarterback.
- BJ Staley, WR/DB. Staley is sure to be a big factor in all aspects of the game for the Mustangs.
Keys to the game
The Mustangs have a lot of confidence in Puckett at quarterback. They'll look to get him connecting with his receivers and challenging the Lakeside secondary.
Saluda at Strom Thurmond
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Saluda 30-19 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
Saluda
- Noah Bell, QB. Bell is back under center for the Tigers. He passed for more than 1,900 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
- Dallan Wright, WR. Wright, a 6-foot-2 receiver, is one of Bell's favorite targets.
Strom Thurmond
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense last season, and will again be a threat to run and pass the ball effectively.
- Stanley Hill, RB. Hill, a 1,000-plus yard rusher last season, serves as one of multiple viable options to run the ball for the Rebels.
- B.J. Williams, DE. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound lineman will be expected to be a more dominating force this season.
Keys to the game
For the Rebels, it's all about getting everyone touches. Harris, Hill and Charquez Booker will likely play a big factor in the run game early and often. Saluda will have to contend with their varying styles of running the ball. One big question mark will be the play along the offensive and defensive line where the Rebels lack some experience. The Rebels will also have to contend with a senior-heavy Saluda offense, which isn't shy about passing the ball.
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Batesburg-Leesville
Last time they played
Batesburg-Leesville defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 15-8 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan rushed for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns last year and already looks plenty comfortable in the Trojans' shotgun-based spread offense.
- Cameron Davis, OL/DL. Davis, a senior leader, is a physical presence on both lines.
- Tray Dean, DL. Dean is relentless in his pursuit of the football, and he had 25 tackles for loss and 15 sacks last year.
Batesburg-Leesville
- Keshoun Williams, QB/DB. Williams accounted for more than 1,000 all-purpose yards last season and scored 13 touchdowns.
- Marvin Gantt, RB/DB. Gantt scored four touchdows against Edisto in the Lexington County Sportsarama.
Keys to the game
A big key for the Trojans the first two weeks of the season is to keep everyone healthy in their games against Class AA rivals. Getting the ball to Sullivan is a must, and head coach Brian Smith is counting on Remedee Leaphart to make things happen in the passing game. The Trojans may slow down the pace strictly to keep their players fresh, but the defense will still swarm the ball carrier – and that may end up being a healthy dose of Williams and Gantt. RS-M nearly pulled the upset last year against a very young Batesburg-Leesville team, and surely the Trojans' veterans remember that well.
Pelion at Wagener-Salley
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Pelion 22-0 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Players to watch
Pelion
- DeShontez Gray, LB. Gray led Pelion with 85 tackles last year and should lead the charge in trying to stop the War Eagles' potent run game.
- Will Jeffcoat, DL/OL. Jeffcoat played offensive guard and outside linebacker last year but looks to be slotted to play on both lines this season. He should play a key role against Wagener-Salley's hulking fronts.
Wagener-Salley
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. Jackson is the War Eagles' lead option at tailback, and he flashed his speed in big performances at the Region 3-A jamboree.
- Jakobe Schofield, OL/DL. Schofield may be the War Eagles' most physically imposing player, and he lives in opponents' backfields.
- Ethan Stroman, RB/LB. Stroman starred against Aiken in the Aiken County Scrimmage, as he showed a blend of power and speed to rip off big gains.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley's size will play a big role in this and every single one of the games the War Eagles play this season. They're massive up front and don't have to play both ways, meaning Pelion is going to have to be at its absolute best in the trenches. Jackson, Stroman, Kaleb Shaw, Jhuatieq Davis and surely more can run the ball for huge gains, utilizing both size and power, and new starting quarterback Gaige Starnes has the arm to stun a defense that's creeping up to stop the run. Familiar Pelion names like running back Jeremiah Green and quarterback Pryce Whitten are gone, and the Panthers are reportedly going to try a flexbone offense.