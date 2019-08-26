High school volleyball has returned, and it should be another eventful season in the Aiken Standard coverage area.
The South Carolina High School League designated Monday as the official season opener, but area teams were involved in some intense action this past week – both in the Aiken County jamboree Thursday at South Aiken and in tournament play Saturday at Aiken High.
Those two hosts have been neck-and-neck in the Region 5-AAAA race, and it's become customary in recent years for the league title to come down to a tiebreaker. That's favored the Hornets, but a No. 2 seed from the region also earns a first-round bye and second-round home match under the current bracket structure.
Aiken swept A.C. Flora and reached the Class AAAA Lower State semifinals last year, where the Hornets fell to eventual state champion North Myrtle Beach. South Aiken fell at home in the second round to Myrtle Beach. A rapidly-improving North Augusta squad picked up the No. 3 seed and swept Hartsville in the first round of the playoffs before falling to top-seeded Hilton Head. Midland Valley will look to jump into the postseason picture after missing out a year ago.
Strom Thurmond should again play a key role in a competitive Region 5-AAA. The Rebels finished second in the league last year behind Gilbert and fell in the first round of the state playoffs to Hanahan.
Fox Creek enters the season as the defending Region 2-AA champions. The Predators went undefeated in league play last year but were upset in five sets by Landrum in the opening round of the playoffs. Silver Bluff comes into the year without a senior on the roster and looking to return to the postseason. Barnwell finished third in Region 5-AA and fell in the opening round of the playoffs to Johnsonville.
Wagener-Salley cruised through Region 3-A last year for another league title and earned a first-round bye in the playoffs before drawing a tough matchup against High Point Academy. Ridge Spring-Monetta finished second in the region and, after a first-round bye, beat Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in the second round to reach the Upper State semifinals. Williston-Elko was the No. 3 seed from the region and beat McCormick in the first round before falling to Dixie, which beat RS-M in the next round. Blackville-Hilda grabbed the No. 5 seed and fell to High Point in the opening round of the playoffs.