Darris Jackson found himself feeling jealous of Georgia this week.
The Aiken High boys' basketball coach, like many others throughout the state, was pleased to learn that the Georgia High School Association approved the use of a 30-second shot clock which will be phased in over the next three years.
Seeing that measure pass – and by a vote of 53-10 – right next door re-ignited the debate in South Carolina.
"I think it helps the game. It makes the game flow better. It brings another element of strategy into the game of basketball," Jackson said. "It's kind of like, you know, we're the only folks not playing with it. It's in the pro game, it's in the college game, it's in the international game. We're a little bit behind."
For years the cons have outweighed the pros in this debate, and not just in South Carolina – Georgia's only the ninth state in the country to approve the use of a shot clock in high school basketball. While many coaches in South Carolina agree that a shot clock would help the game, they also understand that elements like cost and staffing are big reasons why it hasn't yet caught on here – or in a majority of America.
According to a Feb. 24 story in Louisville's Courier-Journal, scoreboard and shot clock maker Daktronics put an estimate of between $5,000 and $10,000 per school to have the clocks installed.
"Not every district in some of the rural areas have that money to be throwing that out for a shot clock," said Fox Creek boys' basketball coach Andrew Peckham, one of many who hopes the positive impact the shot clock would have on the game would out-weight the negatives.
Peckham is a South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association board member who has heard all the arguments in this debate, with Byrnes coach Layne Fowler leading the charge, and he considers himself a "yes" voter who fully understands the challenges in implementing the shot clock.
He also understands how operating the clock can be difficult, as he's worked the clock for the best youth players in the country at Peach Jam.
"It's actually – it's not tricky, but sometimes it's tough to see on a possession if it hits the rim or not to re-set it," he said. "I noticed in a couple of the Peach Jam games, and it actually happened to me in one game where I just mistakenly thought it touched the rim and re-set it."
Fox Creek is a unique case within the state, as the Predators have rapidly risen from the Class A level to AA and now AAA in the latest round of South Carolina High School League realignment. That means Peckham has seen plenty of schools in the smaller classifications that would struggle with both cost and finding an extra volunteer to sit at the scorer's table to operate the clock.
"Sometimes, for myself, I have trouble enough getting someone to do our score book on a Tuesday-Friday basis," Peckham said. "Then you add in another person, personnel-wise, that you're going to have to have a volunteer to run the clock."
Those alone are big reasons why even basketball-crazy states like Kentucky still don't have the shot clock. Another reason some coaches are skeptical is the potential for the talent gap to be magnified even more.
The blowouts could be bigger for powerhouse programs if their opponents can't simply stall with the ball in their hands for minutes at a time to keep the score respectable, which teams have tried – often unsuccessfully – against juggernauts like North Augusta's four-time state champion girls.
Peckham and the Predators tried that in the first quarter of a second-round playoff game this past season against three-time Class AA champion Gray Collegiate. The experiment didn't last long. Gray's players were relentless in their defensive attack, never giving Fox Creek the chance to stall in an 82-40 win for the War Eagles.
However, there has also been cases where it's worked.
"I've had some games where we've been able to slow the game down and actually hold the ball," said Peckham, whose Predators did just that in a third-round playoff win over Southside Christian in 2015 on their way to a Class A state championship appearance. "... I just chose to hold the ball at the top for about a 2½-minute stretch. (The shot clock) would take that out, obviously.
"But a lot of coaches don't like that, that a coach would sit there and hold the ball like that. But there's some strategy with that. That's either a positive or negative. Obviously, fans and stuff – I remember when I was doing that, they're kind of booing. Even my own fans. 'Let's play. Let's play.' But hey, I'm in foul trouble and they're gonna let me dribble around up top."
Jackson can't remember seeing too many lengthy possessions like that at the Class AAAA level, though there was one controversial instance in this year's playoffs when A.C. Flora held the ball for the entire 4-minute overtime period in a third-round win over Marlboro County.
A shot clock would eliminate those situations, plus some of the panic-mode fouling if a team's down a few buckets with only a couple of minutes to go. With a shot clock, they'd know there's at least a chance they can touch the ball again and get defensive stops to cut into the deficit.
"It's strategy," Jackson said. "It's another thing that you have to practice. You have to have some kind of play in late shot clock situations. My favorite thing about it is it really rewards defenses. People talk about the offenses and offensive flow a lot, and that's true, but my thing is, man, if you've got a 35-second shot clock, you play 35 seconds of great defense and you get a reward from that because now they've got to take a bad shot. Those are the things that excite me about it."
College coaches throughout the country have been vocal in their support of the shot clock at the high school level, as it eliminates that adjustment period for college-bound players. However, that's only a very small percentage of players on high school rosters, and University of Georgia men's basketball coach Tom Crean acknowledged it would be selfish to only consider the college-readiness aspect.
"I'm looking at it in the sense of the learning process that goes into this," Crean said in a video he posted on Twitter before the GHSA's vote. "When you put that shot clock in, now you've got players that have got to make quicker decisions. They've got to move without the ball more. They've got to react quicker. They've got to work with their teammates even more. They've got to read situations in real time. I think it only enhances the learning process. I really do."
There's still a long way to go to introduce the shot clock within South Carolina. Peckham, as an SCBCA board member, has been involved in what he called "extensive talks" about making the case for the SCHSL to consider.
It was immediately shot down by the first committee that saw it, magnifying the problem that, yes, the basketball coaches may be mostly in favor of it – but they still have an uphill climb to convince the non-basketball members, and the ones writing the checks, why it's needed.
Whenever that day comes, Aiken High and Fox Creek will be among the schools that are ready for it. Both already have shot clocks installed, and Jackson has already seen the benefits of using them in informal competition.
"When our guys play pick-up, a lot of times we'll use a shot clock," he said. "We'll turn it on and make sure the guys are getting up and down the floor. It's fun. Our kids' pick-up games flow better when they're using the shot clock. I look forward to hopefully getting this thing passed in the near future."
Peckham said he hasn't turned on the shot clocks at Fox Creek yet, but the Predators may actually get the chance to try them out next time they cross the Savannah River. The first phase of the GHSA's plan allows the use in holiday tournaments and showcase games, so area teams may have that opportunity this winter.
"Actually, I was gonna use it this summer just in scrimmages just to see – put on a 30-second, 35-, 40-second clock," he said. "... It's a really interesting topic. I've talked to some South Carolina coaches and they're all excited, because they think since Georgia got it it's going to really help South Carolina to get it."