The high school basketball playoff races cleared up significantly – but aren't yet crystal – following Thursday and Friday night's regular season finales.
In Class AAAA, North Augusta has Region 5's No. 1 seeds in both the boys' and girls' brackets, though one of those wasn't decided until Friday.
The girls, ranked No. 2 in the state, knew their status well before their regular-season finale. They locked up another league title and will open the playoffs Tuesday at home against a Lower State at-large opponent.
Aiken and South Aiken finished tied for third and split the regular-season series, so Aiken takes the No. 3 seed based on point differential in games played between the two teams (Aiken was +12). The Hornets will host Marlboro County, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAAA, on Tuesday. South Aiken gets the No. 4 and will hit the road Tuesday to face North Myrtle Beach, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA.
North Augusta's boys locked up a region title with a 10-point win over Aiken on Friday. The teams split the regular-season series, with North Augusta finishing +7 in point differential to take the top seed. The Yellow Jackets will host a Lower State at-large opponent Wednesday.
Aiken, the No. 1 team in the state, takes the region's No. 2 seed and will host Bluffton, Region 7-AAAA's No. 3 seed, on Wednesday.
The region standings got messy after that. Midland Valley's win over South Aiken and Brookland-Cayce's win over Airport created a four-way tie for third place, with the No. 3 seed going to the team that allowed the fewest points in games those teams played against one another. That's Brookland-Cayce, with Midland Valley getting the No. 4 once the tiebreaker was applied again. The Mustangs hit the road Wednesday to face Myrtle Beach, Region 6-AAAA's No. 2 seed.
Strom Thurmond's girls went undefeated in Region 5-AAA play to lock up the league's No. 1 seed. The Rebels will open the playoffs at home Monday against Battery Creek, the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAA.
The Rebels' boys earned a No. 2 seed and will host May River, Region 8-AAA's No. 3 seed, on Tuesday.
All three of the area's Class AA girls' teams made the playoffs. In the Upper State, Silver Bluff is the No. 2 seed from Region 2-AA and will host Region 4-AA's No. 3 – which is projected to be Buford – on Tuesday. Fox Creek's girls got the league's No. 4 seed in a tiebreaker and will be on the road Tuesday against the Region 4-AA runner-up, which should be Lee Central.
In the Lower State, Barnwell's girls are the No. 3 seed from Region 5-AA and will open the playoffs on the road Tuesday against Region 7-AA's No. 2 seed, which should be East Clarendon after a tiebreaker.
Fox Creek's boys are the No. 2 seed from Region 2-AA and will host Region 4-AA No. 3 Lewisville on Wednesday. Barnwell, Region 5-AA's No. 4, will visit Region 6-AA No. 2 North Charleston on Wednesday.
The Region 3-A girls' standings remain murky, but two spots that look clear are Blackville-Hilda at No. 3 and Ridge Spring-Monetta at No. 4. Blackville-Hilda will visit Region 2-A's No. 3 seed on Monday, and RS-M will visit Region 1-A No. 3 Dixie on Monday.
Wagener-Salley's boys are the No. 3 seed from Region 3-A and will open the playoffs Tuesday on the road against Region 2-A's No. 3 seed. Blackville-Hilda is the region's No. 4 seed and will visit Region 1-A No. 3 Dixie on Tuesday.