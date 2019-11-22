BARNWELL 49, TIMBERLAND 19
Barnwell cruised into the Class AA Lower State finals with a blowout win over Timberland. The Warhorses (13-0) trailed 6-0 before scoring 42 straight points to put the game out of reach at halftime. Barnwell will host Oceanside Collegiate, a 56-42 winner over Woodland, next Friday for a spot in the state championship game.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 26, BLACKVILLE-HILDA 24 (3OT)
Ridge Spring-Monetta advanced to another Class A Upper State championship game by outlasting Region 3-A rival Blackville-Hilda in a triple-overtime thriller. The Trojans (9-4) have now won five straight games, and next week they visit Aiken County rival Wagener-Salley, a 24-12 winner over Lamar, for a spot in the state title game.