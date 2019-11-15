BARNWELL 41, BURKE 0
Second-ranked Barnwell crushed Burke for the second time this season to advance to the third round of the Class AA playoffs. The Warhorses (12-0) led 20-0 after one quarter and 41-0 at the half. Barnwell will host Timberland next Friday.
RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 38, WHITMIRE 30
Ridge Spring-Monetta hit the road and beat Whitmire for the second time this year, overcoming a 22-20 deficit in the third quarter and then hanging on for the win. The Trojans (8-4) will visit Blackville-Hilda in the third round of the Class A playoffs.