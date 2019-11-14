Cheraw (7-4) at Strom Thurmond (9-2)
Last time they played
Cheraw defeated Strom Thurmond 34-15 on Nov. 19, 1993 in the third round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Players to watch
Cheraw
- Tyson Hall, QB. Hall has passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
- McKenny Goodale, LB. Goodale leads the team with 109 tackles. He's also made nine tackles for loss.
Strom Thurmond
- Jequan Harris, QB. The Rebels' senior leader is coming off a game in which he passed for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
- Jay Baker, WR. Baker is inching closer to 1,000 receiving yards for the season. He currently has 954 yards and nine touchdowns on 54 receptions.
- Defensive Backs. Three different Rebels have two or more interceptions on the season. The DBs could factor heavily in this game against a pass-heavy offense.
Keys to the game
While Strom Thurmond has shown the ability to move the ball through the air or on the ground, this week could be an opportunity for the latter to pay dividends. Allowing big rushing performances has cost Cheraw in a couple of its losses this season. Lamar ran for 351 and Aynor running back Fred Pollard ran for 163 yards against them. Strom Thurmond has a wealth of players who could carry the ball. The Rebels' defense will again face a quarterback who has passed for more than 1,500 yards. They've shown the ability throughout the year to be stout in pass defense and will need another one of those type of performances Friday night.
Burke (4-7) at Barnwell (11-0)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Burke 49-6 on Sept. 12, 2019.
Players to watch
Burke
- Jah'Zartharin Powell, WR. Powell was on the receiving end of Burke's only touchdown during the game against Barnwell in September.
- Zack Stallings, QB. Stallings passed for 112 yards in the previous game against Barnwell.
Barnwell
- Dallyon Creech, WR/DB. Creech had his way in the first matchup, catching five passes for 109 yards.
- Marcus Robinson, WR. Robinson was successful in the previous meeting, as well, with 108 yards and two touchdowns to go along with it.
- Deshawn Watson, LB. Watson is the Warhorses' defensive leader.
Keys to the game
Not much has changed since the first time Barnwell squared off with Burke. The Warhorses know they have the ability to attack the Bulldogs through the air. In the first matchup Craig Pender passed for 255 yards while completing 14 of 20 passes. Burke will also have to find a way to move the ball offensively and sustain drives if it wants to be successful this time around, something that has proven to be difficult for most of Barnwell's opponents.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (7-4) at Whitmire (7-3)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Whitmire 68-28 on Sept. 6, 2019.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Tray Dean, DL/RB. Dean made 21 tackles (three for loss) with a sack and a fumble recovery in last week's win over Great Falls. He leads the team in tackles (90), tackles for loss (16) and sacks (five).
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart completed 15 of 21 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns last week. He has accounted for 1,570 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns this season.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns last week to go with 83 receiving yards and another score. He has 1,156 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
Whitmire
- Chandler Crumley, RB/LB. Crumley rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries plus made 12 tackles in the Wolverines' region-clinching win over McCormick. He leads the team with 874 rushing yards this season.
- Jaquan Tindell-White, RB/LB. Tindell-White is the team's second-leading rusher with 687 yards on 112 carries.
Keys to the game
Stopping the run is obviously important against Whitmire, which has 531 rush attempts this season compared to just 66 pass attempts. Getting those stops on first and second down could force Whitmire into passing situations, which are not in the Wolverines' wheelhouse. The RS-M offense was unstoppable in the teams' previous meeting, which RS-M won 68-28, with Leaphart and Harris connecting seven times for 222 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 122 rushing yards and two more touchdowns for Leaphart and 97 rushing yards and another score for Sullivan. The Trojans dialed up plays to get Harris to the edge quickly, and it paid off throughout the game. Whitmire will have to defend that better to keep this game from turning into another blowout, but the Wolverines are surely playing with a lot more confidence after winning their first region championship in 12 years. RS-M will try to dampen that confidence quickly on the road and roll into the third round of the Class A playoffs.
McCormick (5-6) at Wagener-Salley (10-0)
Last time they played
McCormick defeated Wagener-Salley 56-0 on Aug. 28, 2009.
Players to watch
McCormick
- A'Chean Durant, RB. Durant scored seven touchdowns and intercepted a pass in McCormick's playoff opener against Williston-Elko.
- Jay'Nious Johnson, WR. Johnson had a team-high nine tackles against Williston-Elko.
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, OL/LB. Brown has 84 tackles (26 for loss) this season and leads the War Eagles' powerful offensive line.
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. Jackson has rushed for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns on only 90 carries this season.
- Westin Williams, DL/TE. The North-South selection has 84 tackles (50 for loss), six sacks and seven forced fumbles this season.
Keys to the game
It's easy to say, but it hasn't been easy for many to do this season – Durant must be stopped. He scored seven touchdowns – six rushing, one receiving – and picked off a pass in last week's 56-35 win over Williston-Elko, and it hasn't seemed to matter much that opposing defenses know he's going to get the ball. This is going to be a different challenge for the Chiefs, however, whose relatively young offensive line will face its toughest test yet against a Wagener-Salley front that leads a suffocating defense. The War Eagles are allowing only 84.4 yards per game and have given up 78 points all season. They can take control of the game early with an offense averaging 308 rush yards per game behind a physical offensive line. This game is all that stands in the way of a highly-anticipated rematch with Lamar in the third round of the playoffs, so expect the War Eagles to take care of business and set up the matchup they've been waiting for.