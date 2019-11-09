The state's remaining field of high school football playoff teams was cut in half following Friday's first round, which had a similar effect on the local representation.
Three area teams won first-round games, and they will be joined in the second round by two others who had byes.
Strom Thurmond made quick work of Battery Creek in a 44-14 rout in Class AAA's Lower State bracket. The second-seeded Rebels (9-2) will be right back at home this coming Friday after Cheraw, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, knocked off Region 7-AAA champ Manning 34-12.
Barnwell will also be hosting another playoff game this week, but the Warhorses didn't need any outside help in the Lower State of Class AA. The Region 5-AA champs coasted past Hannah-Pamplico 55-6, and the Warhorses (11-0) will next host Burke, Region 6-AA's No. 3 seed. Burke defeated Eau Claire 52-14.
Ridge Spring-Monetta won in a similarly comfortable fashion in Class A's Upper State, beating Great Falls 47-0 in the first playoff game at their new home stadium. The Trojans (7-4) will have to hit the road for a second-round game at Region 1-A champion Whitmire, which RS-M already beat 68-28 earlier this season.
Top-seeded Wagener-Salley will play its playoff opener Friday following a first-round bye. The Region 3-A champion War Eagles (10-0) host McCormick, the Region 1-A runner-up that beat Williston-Elko in the first round.
Second-seeded Blackville-Hilda will also play its playoff opener Friday. The Hawks (8-2) host Region 2-A runner-up McBee, a 30-0 winner over Dixie.
Four area teams had their seasons end in Friday night's opening round.
North Augusta (5-6), Region 5-AAAA's No. 3 seed, lost a triple-overtime heartbreaker at home, 38-31 to North Myrtle Beach. South Aiken (2-9), the No. 4 seed, held a halftime lead at Hartsville before falling 28-16.
Fox Creek (5-6) ran into a buzzsaw at Gray Collegiate in a 42-7 loss. Williston-Elko (3-8) fell victim to an all-time performance by McCormick's A'Chean Durant, who scored seven touchdowns in a 56-35 win.