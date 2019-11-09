Barnwell Jamari Chisolm
Barnwell's Jamari Chisolm (2) rushed for five touchdowns in the Warhorses' 55-6 win over Hannah-Pamplico on Friday night. Barnwell hosts Burke in the second round of the Class AA playoffs.

 Staff file photo by Kyle Dawson

The state's remaining field of high school football playoff teams was cut in half following Friday's first round, which had a similar effect on the local representation.

Three area teams won first-round games, and they will be joined in the second round by two others who had byes.

Strom Thurmond made quick work of Battery Creek in a 44-14 rout in Class AAA's Lower State bracket. The second-seeded Rebels (9-2) will be right back at home this coming Friday after Cheraw, the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAA, knocked off Region 7-AAA champ Manning 34-12.

Barnwell will also be hosting another playoff game this week, but the Warhorses didn't need any outside help in the Lower State of Class AA. The Region 5-AA champs coasted past Hannah-Pamplico 55-6, and the Warhorses (11-0) will next host Burke, Region 6-AA's No. 3 seed. Burke defeated Eau Claire 52-14.

Ridge Spring-Monetta won in a similarly comfortable fashion in Class A's Upper State, beating Great Falls 47-0 in the first playoff game at their new home stadium. The Trojans (7-4) will have to hit the road for a second-round game at Region 1-A champion Whitmire, which RS-M already beat 68-28 earlier this season.

Top-seeded Wagener-Salley will play its playoff opener Friday following a first-round bye. The Region 3-A champion War Eagles (10-0) host McCormick, the Region 1-A runner-up that beat Williston-Elko in the first round.

Second-seeded Blackville-Hilda will also play its playoff opener Friday. The Hawks (8-2) host Region 2-A runner-up McBee, a 30-0 winner over Dixie.

Four area teams had their seasons end in Friday night's opening round.

North Augusta (5-6), Region 5-AAAA's No. 3 seed, lost a triple-overtime heartbreaker at home, 38-31 to North Myrtle Beach. South Aiken (2-9), the No. 4 seed, held a halftime lead at Hartsville before falling 28-16.

Fox Creek (5-6) ran into a buzzsaw at Gray Collegiate in a 42-7 loss. Williston-Elko (3-8) fell victim to an all-time performance by McCormick's A'Chean Durant, who scored seven touchdowns in a 56-35 win.

