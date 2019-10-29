NAHS_v_Strom_Thurmond_9-27-19_0741.jpg (copy)
Antwaun Hillary's Strom Thurmond Rebels have completed their regular season and are off this week. They'll open the Class AAA playoffs at home against Battery Creek.

With just one week left in the high school football regular season, here's where the area's teams stand in the South Carolina High School League playoff picture. First-round games are scheduled for Nov. 8.

Region 5-AAAA

  • This one is fairly simple. Airport and Brookland-Cayce are both 4-0 in league play and play one another Friday – the winner gets the No. 1 seed and the loser gets the No. 2.
  • North Augusta locked itself into the No. 3 seed with a win over Midland Valley to move to 2-2 in the region. The Yellow Jackets will have a home game Nov. 8 in the first round of the playoffs against the No. 4 team from Region 6-AAAA – North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County and Darlington are all tied for that spot, and North Myrtle Beach would get the bid if they remain tied.
  • South Aiken and Midland Valley are tied for fourth at 1-3 and play one another Friday. The winner gets the No. 4 seed – and a trip to face Hartsville, which has already clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA – while the loser's season ends.
  • Aiken is 0-4 in region play and will miss the playoffs.

Region 5-AAA

  • Another easy one. No. 10 Strom Thurmond moved to 3-1 in region play by beating Pelion, so the Rebels will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Rebels will be at home in the first round of the playoffs against the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAA – that will be Battery Creek.

Region 2-AA

  • Top-ranked Abbeville clinched the league title by routing Saluda, which will face Batesburg-Leesville on Friday to determine the No. 2 and 3 seeds.
  • The No. 4 and 5 seeds remain up for grabs, and the Aiken Standard Game of the Week between Fox Creek and Silver Bluff will play a key role. If Fox Creek wins, the Predators are the No. 4. If Silver Bluff wins and Abbeville beats Ninety Six, there will be a three-way tie for the final two spots at 1-4 in the region. If Ninety Six and Silver Bluff win, then they will be the No. 4 and 5, respectively.
  • The No. 4 seed from the region visits the Region 3-AA champion – likely Gray Collegiate – in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 5 seed visits the Region 1-AA champion – likely Southside Christian.

Region 5-AA

  • Barnwell can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win Friday over Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The second-ranked Warhorses are the only remaining league unbeaten and already have a share of the region title after Friday's win over Woodland, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt can force a tie at the top at 3-1 with a win.
  • Woodland can also move to 3-1 with a win over Allendale-Fairfax. Needless to say, Barnwell can make this easy by winning Friday.
  • The No. 1 seed from Region 5-AA hosts the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AA in the first round and has the 'H' on the bracket for the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Region 3-A

  • No. 1 Wagener-Salley has won Region 3-A for the second consecutive year, which is something the War Eagles had never done before. They'll have a first-round bye and then will host a second-round game Nov. 15 against either Region 1-A's No. 2 seed – whoever wins Friday's game between Ware Shoals and McCormick – or Region 3-A's No. 5 – more on that shortly. The War Eagles have home-field advantage all the way to Benedict College for the state championship game, should they make it.
  • Blackville-Hilda is locked into the No. 2 seed. The Hawks also have a first-round bye and will host either Region 2-A's No. 2 – the loser of Friday's game between Lamar and McBee – or Region 1-A's No. 4 – the winner of Friday's game between Calhoun Falls and Dixie.
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler are tied for third and play each other Friday. The winner gets the No. 3 seed and will host a first-round playoff game against Region 2-A's No. 3 – the winner of Friday's game between Great Falls and Timmonsville. The loser is the No. 4 and hits the road to face Region 1-A's No. 3 – the loser of the Ware Shoals vs. McCormick game.
  • Williston-Elko and Denmark-Olar are tied for fifth and play each other Friday. The winner gets the No. 5 seed and will visit Region 1-A's No. 2 – the Ware Shoals vs. McCormick winner. The loser gets the No. 6 seed and will head down to the Lower State to visit Region 6-A's No. 2 seed – whoever wins Friday's game between Lake View and Hemingway.

