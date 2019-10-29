With just one week left in the high school football regular season, here's where the area's teams stand in the South Carolina High School League playoff picture. First-round games are scheduled for Nov. 8.
Region 5-AAAA
- This one is fairly simple. Airport and Brookland-Cayce are both 4-0 in league play and play one another Friday – the winner gets the No. 1 seed and the loser gets the No. 2.
- North Augusta locked itself into the No. 3 seed with a win over Midland Valley to move to 2-2 in the region. The Yellow Jackets will have a home game Nov. 8 in the first round of the playoffs against the No. 4 team from Region 6-AAAA – North Myrtle Beach, Marlboro County and Darlington are all tied for that spot, and North Myrtle Beach would get the bid if they remain tied.
- South Aiken and Midland Valley are tied for fourth at 1-3 and play one another Friday. The winner gets the No. 4 seed – and a trip to face Hartsville, which has already clinched the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA – while the loser's season ends.
- Aiken is 0-4 in region play and will miss the playoffs.
Region 5-AAA
- Another easy one. No. 10 Strom Thurmond moved to 3-1 in region play by beating Pelion, so the Rebels will be the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Rebels will be at home in the first round of the playoffs against the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAA – that will be Battery Creek.
Region 2-AA
- Top-ranked Abbeville clinched the league title by routing Saluda, which will face Batesburg-Leesville on Friday to determine the No. 2 and 3 seeds.
- The No. 4 and 5 seeds remain up for grabs, and the Aiken Standard Game of the Week between Fox Creek and Silver Bluff will play a key role. If Fox Creek wins, the Predators are the No. 4. If Silver Bluff wins and Abbeville beats Ninety Six, there will be a three-way tie for the final two spots at 1-4 in the region. If Ninety Six and Silver Bluff win, then they will be the No. 4 and 5, respectively.
- The No. 4 seed from the region visits the Region 3-AA champion – likely Gray Collegiate – in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 5 seed visits the Region 1-AA champion – likely Southside Christian.
Region 5-AA
- Barnwell can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win Friday over Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The second-ranked Warhorses are the only remaining league unbeaten and already have a share of the region title after Friday's win over Woodland, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt can force a tie at the top at 3-1 with a win.
- Woodland can also move to 3-1 with a win over Allendale-Fairfax. Needless to say, Barnwell can make this easy by winning Friday.
- The No. 1 seed from Region 5-AA hosts the No. 4 seed from Region 7-AA in the first round and has the 'H' on the bracket for the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Region 3-A
- No. 1 Wagener-Salley has won Region 3-A for the second consecutive year, which is something the War Eagles had never done before. They'll have a first-round bye and then will host a second-round game Nov. 15 against either Region 1-A's No. 2 seed – whoever wins Friday's game between Ware Shoals and McCormick – or Region 3-A's No. 5 – more on that shortly. The War Eagles have home-field advantage all the way to Benedict College for the state championship game, should they make it.
- Blackville-Hilda is locked into the No. 2 seed. The Hawks also have a first-round bye and will host either Region 2-A's No. 2 – the loser of Friday's game between Lamar and McBee – or Region 1-A's No. 4 – the winner of Friday's game between Calhoun Falls and Dixie.
- Ridge Spring-Monetta and Hunter-Kinard-Tyler are tied for third and play each other Friday. The winner gets the No. 3 seed and will host a first-round playoff game against Region 2-A's No. 3 – the winner of Friday's game between Great Falls and Timmonsville. The loser is the No. 4 and hits the road to face Region 1-A's No. 3 – the loser of the Ware Shoals vs. McCormick game.
- Williston-Elko and Denmark-Olar are tied for fifth and play each other Friday. The winner gets the No. 5 seed and will visit Region 1-A's No. 2 – the Ware Shoals vs. McCormick winner. The loser gets the No. 6 seed and will head down to the Lower State to visit Region 6-A's No. 2 seed – whoever wins Friday's game between Lake View and Hemingway.