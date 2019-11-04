No more projections, no more tiebreakers, no more crunching numbers, no more waiting on rulings from the South Carolina High School League.
It's time to start talking about playoffs for the South Carolina High School League's football teams.
With Friday's regular season finales in the books, playoff brackets were released Saturday – then finalized Monday after a decision was reached in relation to rules violations and forfeitures for Class AA's Oceanside Collegiate Academy.
The area has two region champions that have No. 1 seeds: Barnwell in Class AA and Wagener-Salley in Class A. Barnwell secured the outright Region 5-AA title with Friday night's 28-12 win over Bamberg-Erhhardt to move to 10-0, while Wagener-Salley had already locked up Region 3-A before a 42-8 win over Estill to finish off an undefeated regular season of its own.
Barnwell has a home game this Friday against Hannah-Pamplico, which finished fourth in Region 7-AA, in Class AA's Lower State. In the Upper State, Region 2-AA No. 4 Fox Creek, a 23-21 winner over Silver Bluff on Friday, will visit Region 3-AA champion and former league opponent Gray Collegiate.
Oceanside Collegiate's situation – the undefeated Landsharks finished the season atop Region 6-AA but are now the league's No. 4 seed after being penalized for violating SCHSL rules relating to players appearing in both junior varsity and varsity games in a four-day span – affects the entire Lower State bracket. The Landsharks previously could have faced Barnwell and Bamberg-Ehrhardt in earlier rounds, but now they're on opposite ends of the bracket and any such meeting would take place in the Lower State final.
Wagener-Salley has a first-round bye in the Class A Upper State bracket and will host a second-round game Nov. 15 against either McCormick, the No. 2 seed from Region 1-A, or Williston-Elko, the No. 5 from Region 3-A. The Blue Devils closed out the regular season with a 49-14 win over Denmark-Olar to clinch the fifth seed.
Blackville-Hilda is Region 3-A's No. 2 seed and also received a first-round bye. The Hawks will host either McBee, Region 2-A's No. 2 seed, or Dixie, Region 1-A's No. 4, in the second round.
Ridge Spring-Monetta earned the No. 3 seed from Region 3-A with a 54-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The Trojans host Great Falls, the No. 3 seed from Region 2-A, with the winner heading to Region 1-A champion Whitmire in the second round.
In Class AAA, Strom Thurmond is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAA and will host Battery Creek, the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAA.
North Augusta is Region 5-AAAA's No. 3 seed and will host North Myrtle Beach, which won the tiebreaker for the No. 4 seed from Region 6-AAAA. South Aiken grabbed the league's fourth and final playoff spot with a 52-6 win over Midland Valley. The T-Breds will visit Hartsville, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA.