STROM THURMOND 44, BATTERY CREEK 14
The Rebels scored 30 points in the first half en route to a blowout victory over the Dolphins to open the Class AAA playoffs. Strom Thurmond (9-2) will host a second round game next week.
BARNWELL 55, HANNAH-PAMPLICO 6
The Warhorses continued their postseason march with a dominating opening round victory in the Class AA playoffs. Barnwell improved to 11-0 with the win.
GRAY COLLEGIATE 42, FOX CREEK 7
Fourth-seeded Fox Creek's season came to an end on the road at Gray Collegiate in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. The Predators end the year with a record of 5-6.
HARTSVILLE 28, SOUTH AIKEN 16
Hartsville came back from a halftime deficit and held South Aiken scoreless in the second half to advance to the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs. South Aiken finished the season with a 2-9 record.
MCCORMICK 56, WILLISTON-ELKO 35
Williston-Elko's season ended in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. The Blue Devils finished with a record of 3-8.