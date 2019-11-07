Great Falls (5-4) at Ridge Spring-Monetta (6-4)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Great Falls 33-21 on Nov. 7, 2014 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Great Falls
- DJ Adams, WR/LB. Adams has featured recently as a running back in the wishbone formation, and he caught a touchdown pass last week against Timmonsville.
- Quay Bowser, WR/DB. Bowser's tackling and cover skills will be tested by RS-M's quick-hitting passes.
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart has accounted for 1,260 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan has rushed for 1,043 yards and 14 touchdowns this season to go along with 66 tackles (11 for loss).
- Dantrell Weaver, RB/DB. Weaver has intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, over the last two weeks.
Keys to the game
Leaphart's return from injury makes RS-M an entirely different team, and he and Daniel Harris resumed their consistent connections in the Trojans' 54-6 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler. The threat of the pass – not to mention Leaphart's running ability – keeps defenses from selling out to stop Sullivan, who now should have more open lanes to run. The Trojans' defense will be tasked with stopping a Great Falls offense that has run the spread this season and recently switched to a wishbone look to defeat Timmonsville in the regular-season finale. RS-M has been forcing turnovers at a high rate lately, and the Trojans could use takeaways to turn Great Falls' first playoff appearance in five years into a short one.
North Myrtle Beach (5-4) at North Augusta (5-5)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Players to watch
North Myrtle Beach
- Billy Barlow, LB/TE. The Clemson baseball commit is the team's leading tackler.
- Ramsey Lewis, QB. A North-South selection as a running back, the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder has been playing quarterback and recently returned from injury.
North Augusta
- Donifon Brown, DL. Brown has made 11.5 tackles for loss and forced two fumbles this season.
- Bradley Godwin, QB/DB. Godwin has passed for 974 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he's the team's leading rusher with 459 yards and nine scores.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond leads the Jackets' defense in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (5.5).
Keys to the game
North Augusta is on a bit of a hot streak heading into the playoffs, winning three consecutive games to secure a home game in the first round. The Yellow Jackets need to keep doing the things that have worked during this stretch – run the ball well with Cole Saggus, force turnovers, limit mistakes and start quickly as opposed to playing catch-up. The deep pass from Godwin to Grayson Bridgers is something the Chiefs will have to prepare for. North Myrtle Beach knows it can't make any mistakes, especially after letting some opportunities slip in last week's loss to Myrtle Beach. Having Lewis back on the field won't hurt – the Jackets' defense has to keep him contained.
Battery Creek (3-5) at Strom Thurmond (8-2)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Players to watch
Battery Creek
- Brandon Wilson, DE. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound North-South selection is a disruptive force along the line for the Dolphins.
- Jacove Anderson, RB. Anderson has broken multiple lengthy touchdowns runs this season.
Strom Thurmond
- Jay Baker, WR. Baker finished the regular season with 807 receiving yards.
- Josh Pixley, DB. Pixley has created four turnovers and blocked a punt this season.
- Jequan Harris, QB. The senior quarterback has 1,970 yards of total offense.
Keys to the game
Battery Creek's offense comes in sluggish, having scored 12 points over the course of the past three games. They'll face a tough test in a Strom Thurmond defense that has a reputation for being stout and forcing several turnovers. The Rebels come into the game well rested after a bye week the last week of the regular season.
Hannah-Pamplico (4-6) at Barnwell (10-0)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Players to watch
Hannah-Pamplico
- Caleb Jackson, WR. Jackson caught two touchdown passes in the Raiders' final game of the regular season.
- Lance Calcutt, QB. Calcutt threw three touchdowns and ran for another in a loss to Andrews last week.
Barnwell
- Deshawn Watson, LB. Watson finished the regular season with 130 tackles to lead the team and 19 tackles for loss.
- Jamari Chisolm, RB. Chisolm is the Warhorses' leading rusher.
- Demaurion Ginn, LB. Ginn has picked off three passes this season, including one last week.
Keys to the game
In the games in which Hannah-Pamplico has found success this season, it's done so with a good mix of a strong rushing effort and a consistent passing game. The Warhorse defense has done a good job of limiting both of those things throughout the season, and will look to do so again. This week the Warhorses will not only have to worry about running back Kenyan Leggett out of the backfield, but Calcutt also has the ability to get into open space running the ball. Expect an increase in production from the Barnwell's running backs after Craig Pender led the team in rushing last week.
South Aiken (2-8) at Hartsville (7-3)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson will have to play smart and fast against a loaded Hartsville defense.
- Dallas McKeever, WR/DB. McKeever has been showing off his big-play potential recently, returning kicks and interceptions for touchdowns in addition to his work as a wide receiver.
- Nequel Martin, RB/LB. Martin has continued to play better as his workload has increased. This should be the toughest test yet.
Hartsville
- Justin Abraham, LB. The 6-2, 235-pound inside linebacker is a Shrine Bowl selection.
- Kevon Haigler, LB. The 6-2, 225-pounder also made the Shrine Bowl roster as an outside linebacker.
Keys to the game
The South Aiken defense has been playing well, but this week will require an even better performance against a Hartsville double-wing offense that's hard to replicate in practice – not to mention it's simply not something teams have to prepare for very often. The T-Breds' offense will have its hands full with a big, athletic Hartsville defense, and it will be key for Hickson to get rid of the ball quickly and avoid taking any big losses.
Fox Creek (5-5) at Gray Collegiate (7-3)
Last time they played
Gray Collegiate defeated Fox Creek 27-6 on Oct. 13, 2017.
Players to watch
Fox Creek
- Jatonious Butler, WR/DB. Butler has 47 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Johnson has accounted for 1,276 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns.
- Dawson Lewis, DL. Lewis has a team-high 27 tackles for loss and six sacks this season, and his pressure can disrupt the War Eagles' passing game.
Gray Collegiate
- Omarion Dollison, WR. The North-South selection has caught 73 passes for 1,409 yards and 19 touchdowns.
- Hunter Helms, QB. The North-South selection has passed for 3,450 yards and 39 touchdowns this season.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek is going to have to find a way to stop one of the state's most prolific passing offenses after rough outings earlier this year against C.A. Johnson (402 yards, five touchdowns) and Saluda (353 yards, four touchdowns). One way the Predators can limit the War Eagles' offense is by keeping the ball out of their hands. Fox Creek has run the football well – Ryan Chavous' availability will play a key role in that this week – and can shorten the game by sustaining drives. One consistent factor in the Predators' victories has been turnovers – they'll need to win that battle Friday.
Williston-Elko (3-7) at McCormick (4-6)
Last time they played
Williston-Elko defeated McCormick 36-0 on Nov. 9, 2018 in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler has 832 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season, and he's a dangerous kick returner.
- Tres Rimes, QB/DB. Rimes has passed for 1,515 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
- Deshawn Singleton, RB/DB. Singleton rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in last week's win over Denmark-Olar.
McCormick
- A'Chean Durant, RB. The Chiefs' star freshman rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown in a Senior Night win over Ware Shoals.
- Suderian Harrison, QB. McCormick's freshman QB passed for a touchdown and rushed for 63 yards against Ware Shoals.
Keys to the game
Stopping Durant, or at least slowing him down, is critical to Williston-Elko's chances. He's had several big games this season, including one against Fox Creek in a game the Chiefs pushed into overtime. He and Harrison will be a handful, but the Blue Devils have been doing a good job of getting to the ball carrier. Offensively, Williston-Elko is coming off its best rushing game of the year, posting 224 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries against Denmark-Olar. Another strong rushing performance will open things up in the passing game for Rimes and Chandler, who doesn't need too many touches to completely change a football game.