FOX CREEK 77, SILVER BLUFF 75
NORTH AUGUSTA — Closing out victories – especially at the free throw line – is an area where Andrew Peckham has wanted his Fox Creek boys' basketball team to improve heading into the home stretch of the regular season.
The Predators got the opportunity Friday night and capitalized, making their free throws down the stretch after giving up a double-digit lead in a bizarre home win over the Bulldogs.
A technical foul was called against Silver Bluff with 13.8 seconds left after two players got into the Fox Creek huddle during a timeout. Tyler Stampley hit two free throws, turning Silver Bluff's 75-74 lead into a 76-75 edge for Fox Creek.
Jadon Johnson added another free throw from there when the Bulldogs couldn't score on their following possession, sealing a wild – and important – win for the Predators.
Fox Creek, now 3-2 in Region 2-AA play after playing its first four league games on the road, led by nine heading into the third quarter and led by double digits with under 5 minutes remaining.
Silver Bluff, which fell to 1-4 in league play, kept pushing. The Bulldogs roared all the way back to a 69-68 lead with 2:30 to play, then traded scoring possessions with the Predators.
Jadon Johnson hit two free throws with 33.9 seconds left to put Fox Creek back ahead 74-73, and it looked like the Predators would have the chance to add to that lead when JaCory Tanksley missed both of his free throw attempts and the held ball went back to Fox Creek.
He stole the inbounds pass, though, and drew the foul to go back to the line. Tanksley made both free throws to put Silver Bluff back ahead by a point with 13.8 seconds to go, sending the visitor's side of the gym into a frenzy.
Its tone changed quickly.
The technical foul turned momentum sharply in Fox Creek's favor, and the Predators secured a win Peckham hopes will give them momentum heading into the second half of the region schedule.
Justin Freeman scored 19 points to lead Fox Creek. Deavion Scales had 17, and Jadon Johnson scored 15. Darius Johnson led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points, and Khiree Cummings and Tanksley had 1o apiece.
Both teams resume region play at home next Friday. Fox Creek hosts Ninety Six, and Silver Bluff hosts Saluda.
Girls
Silver Bluff 50, Fox Creek 35
Silver Bluff girls' basketball coach Chasen Redd wanted to see his team wake up after a slow first half against Fox Creek.
The Lady Bulldogs were down 24-21 at the break, and he wanted to see them come out with energy and make up for how they started.
He got what he wanted – Silver Bluff out-scored Fox Creek 29-11 in the second half to move to 4-1 in Region 2-AA and ready for some revenge next week against Saluda.
Alashia Jackson scored 21 points and Kalyn Glover added 19 for Silver Bluff. Keziah McAdoo had 12 and Karis Bullard scored nine for Fox Creek, which dropped to 2-3 in region play.
Silver Bluff started slow, relying on quick, deep jump shots, but the Lady Bulldogs recovered with a quick burst at the end of the first quarter for a 16-9 lead.
Fox Creek responded in the second, a free throw parade for both teams. Bullard drilled consecutive 3-pointers for a 23-17 lead, and the Predators were ahead by three at the half.
The Lady Bulldogs took control after that, piling up points while shot attempt after shot attempt rolled off the rim for the Predators.
Silver Bluff hosts first-place Saluda next Friday. Fox Creek's next region game is Friday at home against Ninety Six.