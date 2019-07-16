AIKEN 4, SUMTER 2
The Aiken Post 26 seniors picked up a quality 4-2 win over Sumter Post 15 on Tuesday to even their best-of-five playoff series at a game apiece.
Joseph Johnson drove in a pair of runs with two outs, Garrett Spires had two doubles and Cam Mitchem had a key hit for Post 26.
Brad Golden got the start on the mound and pitched into the fifth inning, when he was relieved by Brenden Moyer. Moyer and the Post 26 defense got out of two bases-loaded jams to give themselves a shot at the win.
The series moves to Sumter on Wednesday for the third game, then back to Aiken on Thursday. An if-necessary fifth game would be Friday at Sumter.