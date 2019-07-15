SUMTER 5, AIKEN 2
Sumter Post 15's seniors scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 5-2 win Monday over Aiken Post 26 in the second round of the American Legion state baseball playoffs.
Sumter leads the best-of-five series, one game to none.
Kenny Miller got the start on the mound for Post 26 and pitched into the bottom of the fifth inning, and he departed with a 2-1 lead.
Garrett Spires and Dalton Graves each had two hits to lead the offense.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aiken High.