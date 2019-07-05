The Aiken Post 26 junior and senior American Legion baseball teams finished in second place in their respective leagues and both teams are headed to the playoffs.
The juniors finished the regular season with a 10-4 League VIII record (11-5-1 overall) and will compete in the state playoffs for the sixth year in a row. The senior team finished the regular season with a 6-6 League III record (8-11 overall) and is headed to the playoffs for the third time in four years.
The Post 26 juniors will start the playoffs at 7 p.m. Monday for the first game in a best-of-three series vs Lexington-Navy Post 7 at the Aiken High School baseball field. Game 2 is scheduled to be played Tuesday at Lexington, and an if-necessary third game will be played Wednesday back in Aiken.
This year’s junior team has been led by the hitting of Rushton Bowles (Aiken High), Dalton Williams (Fox Creek) and Connor Couture (Aiken), plus and the pitching of C.J. Holley (Silver Bluff) and Nick Salcedo (Fox Creek). The head coach is Roby Gillespie, and the assistant coach is Zach Holley.
The seniors, by virtue of their second-place finish, will receive a first-round bye and will begin the playoffs July 15 in a best-of-five series vs. Sumter Post 15. The series schedule has yet to be announced.
The senior team started slowly, but finished by winning six of their last eight games to overtake Lexington Post 7 for second place. The senior team’s hitting has improved dramatically over the last seven games, as six players have batting averages over the .300 mark. Post 26's leading hitters are: Fox Creek graduate Hunter Steger (.471), Aiken grad Nolan Grice (.422), Aiken's Dalton Graves (.358), North Augusta grad Brad Golden (.353), Midland Valley grad Brandon Paradise (.333), and Fox Creek grad Aaron Gregory (.321).
Midland Valley's Brenden Moyer, the Aiken Standard Player of the Year, leads the team with four home runs, while Strom Thurmond's Hunter Corley and Fox Creek grad Cam Mitchem have two apiece. Aiken grad Garrett Spires has one homer. Moyer and Steger lead the team with 15 RBI apiece, and Graves is the team leader with 15 runs scored. Fox Creek's Kenny Miller leads the way on the mound with a 3-2 record and 2.57 ERA. Spires and Grice are the team captains. The senior team's head coach is Kevin Lynn, and he is assisted by David Savage.
Richard Abney is the manager for both teams, and Ralph Smith is the Post 26 Athletic Director.
NOTE: The senior team will play Fort Mill Post 43 in two scrimmage games this coming week – one at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aiken High and the other at 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Mill at Nation Ford High School.