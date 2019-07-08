LEXINGTON-NAVY 6, AIKEN 3
An uncharacteristic outing Monday at Henderson Johnson Field has the Aiken Post 26 juniors in an unfavorable position in the first round of the American Legion state baseball playoffs.
Following a 6-3 loss to Lexington Post 7's Navy team, Aiken's juniors face a must-win game in Lexington at 7 p.m. Tuesday to keep their season alive.
"'Tomorrow's a new day,'" was the message from coach Roby Gillespie to his team. "... We've got to win tomorrow. Win or go home, pretty much. We've got CJ Holley on the mound, so we're pretty confident with what we've got on the mound tomorrow. We've just got to get the bats going with runners in scoring position."
That's one thing that didn't happen Monday in the opening game of the best-of-three series.
Post 26 left the bases loaded in each of the first two innings and only produced one run. That came in the bottom of the first, when Dalton Williams and Kenny Miller ripped consecutive extra-base hits over outfielders' heads. In the bottom of the second, still ahead 1-0, Post 26 loaded them with nobody out but left them all aboard.
Those early struggles killed Post 26's offensive momentum, and Gillespie felt that transition into atypical defense.
"It kind of carried into the field, where we didn't make a couple routine plays," he said. "They put some runs up on the board where we gave up either a walk or two here or an error or two. A couple errors here, a couple walks there, and pretty much gave away some free runs and that's what happened."
Post 7 didn't make things any easier by producing timely hits, often just past an outstretched glove or in between two outfielders.
Post 7 scored three runs in the top of the third before recording an out, and only once did the baseball leave the infield. The rest came from errors and a walk, but starting pitcher Nick Salcedo got three straight fly outs to limit the damage.
Post 26 tied the game in the bottom of the fourth when Williams' sacrifice fly plated two runs thanks to a throwing error from left field.
Post 7 regained the lead at 5-3 in the top of the fifth, loading the bases on an error, a hit batter and an infield single before scoring when another batter was plunked. Post 26 went quickly in the home half, apart from Holley's one out single, and Post 7 added an insurance run in the sixth.
Post 26 brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, but three straight outs ended the game.
Now the Aiken juniors have to revert back to their regular season form – when they went 10-4 in League VIII to make their sixth consecutive playoff appearance – or their season is over.
A win Tuesday would force a winner-take-all finale on Wednesday at Aiken High.