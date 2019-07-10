Aiken 16, Lexington 6 (6 innings)
The Aiken Post 26 juniors capitalized when it counted Wednesday night in a 16-6 win over Lexington Post 7 Navy, forcing a winner-take-all third game in the American Legion state baseball playoffs.
The teams will play at Aiken High at 7 p.m.
After a missed opportunity or two in the early going, the Post 26 juniors made sure Wednesday wouldn't be a repeat of Monday night's 6-3 loss. They delivered big hits and drove in runs late, ending the game after six innings by the 10-run rule.