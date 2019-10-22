The fall playoff season has arrived for high school volleyball and girls' tennis.
The South Carolina High School League brackets have been finalized, with action beginning Wednesday on both courts.
Four area tennis teams made the playoffs, with only Aiken playing this week. The Hornets finished third in Region 5-AAAA and have a road match Wednesday against Beaufort, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AAAA.
Region champion South Aiken has a first-round bye and faces Wilson, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA, on Oct. 28. That same day, Barnwell and Williston-Elko will play first-round matches in the Class AA bracket – the Warhorses have a No. 2 seed and host Philip Simmons, and the Blue Devils are a No. 3 seed and visit the Region 7-AA champion.
Seven area volleyball teams have first-round matches this week, and three others have first-round byes and will begin their playoff runs next week.
South Aiken ran through Region 5-AAAA to be the league's undefeated champion. In addition to a long-awaited undisputed title, the T-Breds also earned a first-round bye and are off until Oct. 29 when they host the winner of Thursday's match between Myrtle Beach and Airport.
Wagener-Salley earned a third consecutive Region 3-A championship by going 13-1 in league play. The War Eagles have a first-round bye and host a second-round match Oct. 28 against either Dixie or Williston-Elko. Ridge Spring-Monetta got the No. 2 seed as Region 3-A runner-up and also has a first-round bye. RS-M's second-round match will be Oct. 28 against either McCormick or Hunter Kinard-Tyler.
Five area teams begin postseason play Wednesday in the Class AAA, AA and A brackets.
Strom Thurmond earned a No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAA and will host Wade Hampton, the No. 3 team from Region 8-AAA, on Wednesday in the Lower State bracket.
Fox Creek repeated as Region 2-AA champion and again earned a No. 1 seed in the Upper State bracket. The Predators will host Southside Christian, the No. 5 seed from Region 1-AA. Barnwell earned a home match in the Lower State by finishing second in Region 5-AA. The Warhorses host Carvers Bay, the No. 3 seed from Region 7-AA.
Blackville-Hilda finished third in Region 3-A and hosts Calhoun Falls, the No. 5 seed from Region 1-A, in an opening-round game in the Upper State. Williston-Elko, the No. 5 seed from Region 3-A, visits Region 3-A runner-up Dixie.
Class AAAA's volleyball playoffs open Thursday, and both Aiken and North Augusta will be in action. The Hornets got the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA and host Dreher, an at-large selection from Region 4-AAAA. North Augusta finished third in the region and visits Beaufort, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AAAA.