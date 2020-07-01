Clyde Johnston can no longer boast that he's the architect of the best 10-hole golf course in the country.
Not that that's a bad thing.
The Hollow Creek course at The Reserve Club at Woodside, which initially opened with 10 holes in 2007, is now a complete 18-hole layout to pair with The Reserve Club's Nicklaus Design course. Wednesday, the course got the ribbon-cutting treatment from Johnston, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson.
"I think it's very exciting. It's been a long time coming," said Johnston, who worked with former Masters champion Fuzzy Zoeller on the original layout. "The Great Recession slowed us down a lot, and that's understandable. I'm just pleased that the owner went through with his commitment to the community to finish this 18-hole golf course, and I think it's turned out real well. They've done a great job growing it in, so I'm really excited to be here today."
The recession hit shortly after Hollow Creek opened, putting plans to complete the course on hold for a decade. Two additional holes were completed in 2017, and the final six were completed a year ago.
Now, after all these years, that original 18-hole vision has come true. Johnston joked that he knew it would happen, but he just wasn't sure how old he'd be once it finally did.
"This golf course has a number of names," said Woodside developer Rick Steele. "I think I've heard it called Fuzzy's Course. It's been called Clyde's Course. It's been called the Hollow Creek Reserve Course, the Hollow Creek Course. But I think it should be called the Persistence Course, because we started this in 2006.
"Let me go through a couple of things we've been through since then. We've been through a housing bubble. We've been through a housing bust. We've been through a financial crisis. We've been through a pandemic. We've been through an impeachment, and I'm sure there's a few other things. But we're here, and I think it's a tribute to everybody here and the persistence of all of us."
The new holes should blend in with the previous ones to create a continuous layout that looks like it was all built at once, Johnston said. He added that the natural undulations of the property lend to the course's character and create a lot of scenic, downhill shots, and he wanted to maintain that character throughout – and still make the course approachable for any skill level.
"What I tried to do, at least with the course I designed here, was to try to make it playable down the middle," he said. "It doesn't matter how far you hit the ball, just as long as you can keep it in play you can get there. You don't have any huge forced carries, except on the finishing holes. They should be the hardest holes, anyway."
Visually, design elements like the bunkering are the same to help blend the new holes into the old ones. That can be a challenge after a decade away, but one big help was that it was almost all of the same people working on the project.
"We actually had the same contractor that built the first 10 holes back to build the last six," Johnston said. "We even had the same project foreman on site and some of the same shapers. That was important to me, because if you've got a different shaper he might do things a little different. We had pretty much the same team. That helped a lot."
There are some changes to the original routing as Johnston worked with what the property gave him. The stretch from holes 7-9 was planned to be on the opposite side of a wetlands area, but over there now are 8 and 9 with a different configuration. The massive par-5 11th hole is now a par 3 that better suits the topography and will now be easier and more cost-effective to maintain, and the long, uphill par-3 14th is now a short par 4 to the same green.
Johnston said the completion and re-opening of the Hollow Creek Course – with play beginning Thursday morning – will bring a sense of pride to The Reserve Club, which is no longer an 18-hole and 10-hole golf course.
It just took a little persistence.
"As a city and as an organization, it's a thrill when someone comes to us with a project like what we're standing on today," said Osbon. "This is fantastic. I know this is gonna prove to be one of the best 18s, certainly in this area, and I think we can even extend it further because I know it's gonna live up to all that I've heard."