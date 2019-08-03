Boosted by strong performances from riders with close ties to Aiken, the U.S. team was in first place Saturday after the cross-country phase of the eventing competition at the Pan American Games.
The score for the U.S. in Lima, Peru was 91.2.
Brazil was in second with a score of 117.7, and Canada was in third with a score of 163.7.
Three of the top four ranked individual riders were U.S. squad members.
Boyd Martin, who trains at Stable View in Aiken during the winter, was in the No. 1 position with a score of 25.6.
He and his mount, the 12-year-old gelding Tsetserleg, jumped a clear cross-country round and finished within the time limit.
In second was Lynn Symansky of Virginia with a score of 29.2. Like Martin and Tsetserleg, she and her mount, the 11-year-old gelding RF Cool Play, had a double clear cross-country round.
Aiken resident Doug Payne was in fourth place with a score of 36.4. He rode Starr Witness, an 8-year-old mare.
They had a clear round, but received time penalties.
“It was very good,” said Martin of his cross-country round during a video that he shared on his Facebook page that was posted by The Chronicle of the Horse. “I put a lot of training into the horse, and he gave me a great ride.”
But, Martin added, “It was a lot harder than I expected, to be honest.
“My horse is quite fast, but he’s not very good at turning or slowing down,” Martin continued. “So my plan was to set out a little steady and sort of build up (speed). And I set out a bit too steady … but luckily, he’s got speed, and a couple good gallops out the back there picked him up. He’s very fit. He’s just a little bit hard to control sometimes.”
The other member of the U.S. team, Tamra Smith of California, and her mount, the 13-year-old gelding, Mai Baum, were in 19th place individually after the cross-country phase with a score of 76.8.
The U.S. needs to finish first or second in the team competition to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
The Pan American Games eventing competition began Friday with the dressage phase.
The U.S. was in first place after dressage with a score of 76.4.
The third and final phase of the competition, show jumping, will be held Sunday.