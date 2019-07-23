A big 54-hole lead was more than enough for Andrew Landry to survive some final-round slip-ups and win against a field that included challengers like Wesley Bryan, Ben Martin, Henrik Norlander, Patrick Reed and Zack Sucher.
No, that wasn't the 2018 Valero Texas Open, site of Landry's first PGA Tour victory – it was 10 years earlier at the Palmetto Amateur, where more than just a few future pros have taken aim at one of amateur golf's prestigious titles.
Landry led by six heading into the final round at Palmetto Golf Club back in 2008, and he coasted to a five-shot victory over Sucher, who's bounced around pro tours but recently finished tied for second at the Travelers Championship and cashed a check for $633,600.
Another three shots behind were three golfers who have since won professionally. Bryan won the 2017 RBC Heritage after three victories the year before on the Web.com Tour; Norlander won last month in June on the Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour for his second title on that tour; Martin had wins on the eGolf and Web.com tours before winning the PGA Tour's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2014.
A little further down the leaderboard, 21 shots behind Landry and still a decade away from winning the Masters Tournament, was a then-17-year-old Reed.
It will take some time, of course, to find out if the 2019 field at Palmetto yields similar results on the pro tours – or if previous years' participants emerge as promising professionals. But recent history suggests that some future stars will walk the grounds this week at the Palmetto Am, a showcase for the country's top amateur golfers that begins Wednesday morning.
Some have contended or even won on the PGA Tour shortly after appearing at Palmetto Golf Club. Cameron Champ, winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship back in October, tied for 14th here in 2014. Doc Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion who finished second three weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was a regular contender at Palmetto who tied for second in the 2016 Palmetto Am.
Former University of Georgia golfer Sepp Straka has proven this summer he can contend professionally, spending some time near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open before a third-place finish at this past week's Barbasol Championship. He was in the hunt on a nasty final day at the 2012 Palmetto Am, where he tied for 15th while grouped with current Korn Ferry Tour golfers Matt NeSmith and Matt Atkins.
Four-time PGA Tour winner – and reigning U.S. Open champion – Gary Woodland didn't make much of a splash in his appearances at the Palmetto Am in 2003 and 2004. He was 9 over and missed the cut at the former, which remains best known for Scott Usher's third-round 61 and nine-shot victory. Woodland made the cut the following year but finished at 291, 20 shots behind Brian Duncan.
The USC Aiken golf team has contributed significantly to the field's strength, as conference champions, national champions and All-Americans have all entered the tournament while carry a Pacers bag. Usher and Dane Burkhart won it in a span of three years, with Burkhart setting the course record with a final-round 59 in 2005. He did that while dueling with Scott Brown, who in 2013 added his list to the name of Palmetto Am participants to win on the PGA Tour. Atkins, Johnson Holliday and Brandon Robinson-Thompson are all Pacers who have contended in just the last few years.
That's not to forget about head coach Michael Carlisle, whose three wins (1983, '97, '98) at the Palmetto Am are tied with Len Yaun (1976, '79, '82) for most in tournament history. Carlisle is one of only three players (Paul Williamson in 1977-78, Bill McGowan in 1989-90) to win back-to-back titles, and those two came during his tenure as USCA's coach.
The Palmetto Am hasn't been immune to change, especially not in the scheduling department as dates are picked each year to invite the best field possible. There have been name changes (from the Greater Aiken Invitational Tournament to the Aiken Golf Classic to now), format changes (from 36 holes to 54 to 72) and even venue changes (David Seawell's win in 1995 came at Woodside's Jones Course while Palmetto was undergoing renovations).
One thing that hasn't changed, however, is the quality of the players the Palmetto Am attracts.