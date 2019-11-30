No. 3 CLEMSON 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 3
COLUMBIA — One's season is over. The other's is just beginning.
Third-ranked Clemson quickly deflated the home crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, cruising to a 38-3 win over South Carolina to extend its rivalry win streak to six in a row. The Tigers' overall win streak is now 27 games.
The Gamecocks' frustrating season is in the books at 4-8. The Tigers (12-0) still have plenty to play for. They'll face Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, where they can lock up a fifth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
Trevor Lawrence went 26 for 36 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and he led Clemson in rushing with 66 yards on eight carries. The Tigers racked up 527 yards of total offense while holding the Gamecocks to just 174.
Ryan Hilinski completed 16 of 27 passes for 105 yards and was intercepted once, which the Tigers quickly turned into a touchdown. Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster led the Gamecocks in rushing with 47 yards on 12 carries.
South Carolina made a goal-line stand on Clemson's opening possession, and the Gamecocks had some breathing room after Hilinski hit Shi Smith for a 21-yard gain on first down. Clemson's Derion Kendrick picked off Hilinski's next attempt, though, and returned it to the South Carolina 23. Three plays later, Lawrence found Tee Higgins in the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
Lawrence and Higgins hooked up for a 65-yard score just over 3 minutes later for a 14-0 lead, which the Tigers carried into the second quarter.
Parker White supplied South Carolina's only points with a 49-yard field goal with 7:33 left in the first half.
Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 16-yard touchdown, which was initially ruled incomplete but overturned after a video review, and B.T. Potter drilled a 46-yard field goal at the halftime horn for a 24-3 advantage.
Travis Etienne rushed for two second-half touchdowns to become the ACC's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (53) and total scores (57).
Clemson went 12-for-17 on third downs, extending drive after drive and chewing up clock. The Tigers had five possessions of 60 yards or longer, compared to just one for the Gamecocks. Seven of South Carolina's drives ended with punts, and the Gamecocks were just five of 15 on third downs.
"It was a frustrating day, been a frustrating year. Take the first half, you have a great goal line stand, then you come out and throw an interception on third down and give them a short field," said South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. "Third downs killed us in the first half defensively, they converted six of eight, whether it was (Lawrence's) legs or arm we've got to get off the field in those critical situations on third down."