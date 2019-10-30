Only one team is happy at the end of a season.
In NCAA Division II men's basketball, that means there's 299 other teams that end the season with something short of a championship.
None of them can feel the way USC Aiken does.
Seven months ago, the Pacers were on the verge of the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 before a 19-point lead disintegrated over the final 4:47 of regulation in what became a heartbreaking overtime loss.
That their adversary that Sunday was arch rival Augusta only made it so much worse.
Obviously that defeat was going to sting for a long time, and it's something the Pacers were going to use as fuel for the upcoming season.
That much is understandable. It's how they use it, however, that will dictate whether they experience redemption or self-sabotage.
"I think that there's a mentality of redemption, but there can't be a mentality of anger," USCA head coach Mark Vanderlisce said. "... We have to have emotion, but we can't let anger and emotion dictate our decisions. We want to play with energy, but I think if we get too caught up in how it ended – we don't want to forget how it ended, and that's gonna dictate how hard we play and the focus that we bring to the game. We've got to make sure we end up putting our energy into the right focus.
"Last year's ending was a bitter taste in all of our mouths, but we've got to regain our focus and think about this year. That's really been the mindset of our guys. They've been working their tails off in the offseason. They're ready to get after it again this year."
The principles are the same as they have been during Vanderslice's tenure – a "fusion of the midwest and the south", as he described it. So that much will be familiar to the fans, even if this is a different group of Pacers. This year's team won't be as guard-heavy as last year's, as Vanderslice anticipates a more balanced box score on a nightly basis.
This year's team is eight, nine, even 10 players deep, giving Vanderslice multiple options at any position. Senior point guard Xzavier Barmore returns after averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 assists per game last season, and Wednesday he was named to the Peach Belt Conference's preseason all-conference team. Forward Faison Brock, center Rob Hill and guard Kyle Tackeberry, all players Vanderslice brought in as freshmen, are all back for their senior seasons. Sophomore forward Shaquan Jules and junior forward Darius Bell each appeared in more than 30 games last year and played plenty of quality minutes.
Then there are the newcomers, led by two transfers. Sophomore guard Tracus Chisolm was a first-team all-region selection at Spartanburg Methodist and will be a valuable shooter. Junior guard Gus Rowland, who transferred from Chowan, is a point guard by nature but could play a bit more off the ball to complement Barmore. Freshman guards Dhieu Deng, Lance Monteiro Jr. and Donaven Hairston will have a chance to acclimate quickly to USCA's physical style.
"At the end of the day, for us compared to last year, we just have a different team. We're deeper," Vanderslice said. "We've got to fill some holes in different areas that were left from last year, but I think our value will be higher in a lot of different areas."
The schedule begins with elite competition at Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic in Missouri, where the Pacers will open their season at 2 p.m. Friday against Davenport followed by a 4:15 p.m. Saturday tip against No. 7 West Texas A&M.
Vanderslice has tried to set up a challenging non-conference schedule to get them prepared for what's most important – the 20-game, no-nights-off grind of the PBC. In addition to West Texas A&M, the Pacers face No. 6 Lincoln Memorial, and Florida Southern and Davenport each received votes in the preseason top 25.
"You can look back and say, 'Coach might be a real big dumb idiot for doing that'," Vanderslice joked, "but the philosophy behind that is to get us prepared for conference play. This has got to be, hands down, the hardest non-conference schedule the school's ever played – it certainly is since I've been here."