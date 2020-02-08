USC AIKEN 7, SHEPHERD 3
USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas dusted off one of his favorite old sayings following Saturday's game against Shepherd:
"You've got to make runs runs, and you've got to make outs outs."
Thomas wasn't thrilled about some missed opportunities at the plate and on the mound, but a big sixth inning propelled the Pacers to a 7-3 win to continue their unbeaten start to the season on a cold, drizzly day at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
The Pacers (5-0) left eight runners on base – five in scoring position – and had some more late-game bullpen adventures, but they made sure none of that cost them the game by scoring five times with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to stretch their lead to 7-1.
"The guy was pitching good, and that was a real positive that we did score the runs with two outs," Thomas said. "A couple of timely hits in there was really nice, so that obviously was the turning point of the game. Good thing we scored those five there, that's for sure."
Five different Pacers each had two of the team's 13 hits, and each got on base as USCA batted around in the sixth. Leo Horacio drew a one-out walk and eventually scored on Jeff Cyr's two-out single. Jackson Hannon doubled in a run to make it 5-1, Eric McGirt singled him in and then Luke Leisenring, who homered in the second for a 1-0 lead, moved McGirt to second with a single.
That 7-1 lead looked to be plenty safe, especially after William Ard worked around a double in the seventh to throw his second scoreless inning in a row. But the Rams (1-4) hit Henry Cartrett hard in his season debut, plating two runs on a solo homer and an RBI single, to get within four.
Austin Sandifer came in to get the final two outs of the eighth, then Blake Seigler had another nerve-wracking appearance in the ninth. The Rams loaded the bases against him, just like Lincoln Memorial did last Saturday, to bring the tying run to the plate. But, also like last week, Seigler finished off the game to preserve the win.
"They've got to get it together," Thomas said. "I know Cartrett had the flu and just came back this week, and he's not back where he needs to be. But we've got to pitch better than that. Seigler, we can't get in those jams every time and then pitch your way out of it. You've got to stop that before it happens. But, good thing we had the big inning in the sixth, because that was kind of the difference in the game."
Thomas was pleased with the performance of starting pitcher Zach Fordham, but he'd still like to see more strikes thrown and fewer runners on the base paths. Fordham struck out five through four innings, but he walked four – including the first two batters he faced in the top of the fifth, after which he was pulled for Austin Hohm.
Hohm (1-0) allowed a single and a run on a fielder's choice, but he got Dalton Stewart to hit into an inning-ending double play to keep the Pacers in front 2-1.
Daniel Lee gets the start in the series finale, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday under some long-awaited sunshine.