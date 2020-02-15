YOUNG HARRIS 71, USC AIKEN 56
It wasn't just one area of struggle USC Aiken women's basketball coach Mark Miller saw from his team Saturday.
What went wrong was more complicated than that, and it started with a poor defensive effort in a 71-56 loss to Young Harris at the Convocation Center.
"For us, we've got to guard people, and I didn't think we did a good job guarding. They shot almost 46 percent from the floor and had a ton of wide-open looks," Miller said. "Really disappointed. We've done a pretty good job all year of guarding people defensively. Tonight, we didn't guard them. They got open looks, and they shot the ball really, really well when they got the open looks."
That's already tough enough to overcome in the Peach Belt Conference, but Miller wasn't finished – other players need to help shoulder the offensive load as opponents game plan to limit Kwajelin Farrar, which is something that's happened in the games the Pacers have won.
It didn't Saturday. Farrar went 6-for-13 from the floor and scored 12 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds, but the other four starters went a combined 6-for-29 overall and 1-for-11 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"You're not gonna win with not playing great D and then everybody else a combined 6 for 30," Miller said. "You're just not gonna win."
Chesney Gardner scored 14 off the bench to lead USCA (14-10, 9-7 PBC), and she hit three of five 3-point attempts; her teammates were a combined 5-for-19, and it didn't get much easier inside the arc.
The Pacers shot 35.5 percent from the floor, a number boosted by a 7-for-15 first quarter and a 7-for-13 fourth. They shot 8-for-34 in the middle quarters, and eventually Young Harris (15-9, 9-7) put the game out of reach.
The game was tight for the first 8 minutes, with USCA holding its last lead at 12-11 with 2:40 left in the first quarter. The Mountain Lions went on a 13-4 run to close out the period with a 24-16 lead, and they led the rest of the way as USCA's offensive struggles turned into open shots at the other end.
Three players scored in double figures for Young Harris, which led by as many as 22 points.
USCA returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at UNC Pembroke. The Pacers and Mountain Lions are now tied for fifth in the PBC standings after splitting their regular-season series.
"The good thing about is you get to play again, but we've got to decide – you can't lose games at home. We've stolen a couple on the road, but you've got to win games at home," Miller said. "Disappointed in our defensive effort. Young Harris played great – they guarded us well and they shot the ball well. We've got to do a better job."