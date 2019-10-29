USC AIKEN 3, BARTON 2 (2OT)
WILSON, N.C. — Chukwudi Apugo scored the golden goal in the 106th minute to give the USC Aiken men's soccer team a 3-2 win in double overtime Tuesday at Barton.
It was the fourth goal of the year for Apugo, and it halted a two-match losing streak for the Pacers (4-8).
USCA fell behind in the 11th minute but quickly answered on Ricardo Pineda's goal, assisted by Giuseppe Cimino, in the 18th minute.
The teams stayed tied until the 77th minute, when Barton scored to take a 2-1 lead.
Austin Boafo tied it back up in the 83rd minute when he corralled a rebound and booted it into the back of the net.
Neither team was able to gain an advantage the rest of regulation, forcing overtime. In the first overtime period, Brendan Gribek was up for the challenge, registering a pair of saves to keep the score the same.
The Pacers earned back-to-back corner kicks and continued to push forward in the second overtime, leading to Apugo's breakway winner.
For the match, Boafo led the team with two shots on frame. USCA was outshot 22-16, but it held a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.
Gribek played all 105:20 between the pipes and secured six stops in the win.
The Pacers return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday when they host North Georgia.