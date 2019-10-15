AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken volleyball team continues to rake in Peach Belt Conference accolades, and Tuesday the Pacers again swept the league's weekly awards.
Junior outside hitter Alie Smith was named PBC Player of the Week, and senior libero Rebecca Martinez was named PBC Specialist of the Week for the third time this season.
Smith posted three double-double performances while moving into sixth place on the career double-double list. She led USCA with a team-high 58 kills while registering 4.14 kills per frame. She hit .245 on the week and accounted for 45 digs.
In the win over Lincoln Memorial, Smith tallied 19 kills and 15 digs. She added 10 kills against Carson-Newman. Smith accounted for 13 kills and 13 digs in the win over Lenoir-Rhyne and posted 16 kills to go along with 12 digs in the sweep at Mars Hill.
Martinez registered match highs for digs on four occasions. She accounted for 6.71 digs per set.
Martinez started the week with 24 digs, eight assists and an ace in the win over Lincoln Memorial. After putting up 17 digs and three assists against Carson-Newman, she responded with 30 digs, two assists and an ace in the four-set win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Martinez wrapped up the weekend with a 23-dig, one ace performance in the sweep at Mars Hill.
Martinez is now the all-time digs leader in PBC history in the 25-point rally scoring era. She is second on the all-time chart in league history.
They added to those totals in Tuesday night's 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 win at Paine.
Smith and Christine Carroll led the Pacers (19-1) with eight kills apiece, and Martinez had 12 digs. Alli Bell had 16 assists, and Mallory Barash added 10.
The Pacers had 14 aces against the Lions, and Smith led the way with six of them. Emily Duggan had three, Martinez and Kelsey Spurlin had two, and Ashlyn Hill had one.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Georgia College.