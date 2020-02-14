NORTH GEORGIA 10, USC AIKEN 5
USC Aiken allowed nine runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday in a 10-5 loss to North Georgia at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
The Pacers (6-1, 0-1 Peach Belt Conference) took advantage of some North Georgia mistakes in a four-run second inning, and they added another run in the third for a 5-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Lindsey Robinson Jr. worked 5⅔ innings and struck out six batters. He allowed just one run on two hits, and he was in line for the win until North Georgia's big ninth inning.
Austin Hohm struck out two in 1⅓ innings, and Henry Cartrett struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning.
The Nighthawks surged ahead with eight runs (seven earned) against Austin Sandifer with one out in the top of the ninth, including a grand slam to take the lead.
Leo Horacio and Sean McQuillan recorded a pair of hits each while Jeff Cyr, Luke Leisenring and Eric McGirt had one hit apiece.
The series resumes at 2 p.m. Saturday.