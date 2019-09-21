The USC Aiken volleyball team posted a pair of sweeps Saturday afternoon, defeating Converse and Valdosta State to wrap up the Pacer Invitational and move to 11-0.
Against Converse, USCA was paced by Alie Smith's double-double in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 victory.. She totaled 12 kills and 14 digs to go along with a match-best three aces. Christine Carroll totaled nine kills and a block while Abbey Schad totaled six kills without a miscue. Kayla Duggan continued to impress, posting seven kills while notching 10 digs.
Alli Bell dished out 25 assists and had a block in two sets of action. Mallory Barash totaled 13 assists and four digs.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez had a match-high 25 digs. Kari Mercer chipped in seven.
Brittany French and Ashlyn Hill each accounted for a kill in the third frame while Emily Duggan saw her first collegiate action in the final set, coming in for her sister.
USCA started jumped out to a 9-4 lead before reeling off four straight points. Leading 18-13, Smith had a kill. Two plays later, Martinez served an ace before Schad extended the margin to 22-13 on a kill. The Pacers rattled off the final three points of the set for a 25-14 victory.
The Pacers broke open the second set early, pushing the margin to nine at 15-6 on a kill from Anita Cookey-Gam. The home team increased the margin to 12 at 22-10 on a kill from Carroll. A point from Smith and a block from Barash and Schad ended the frame at 25-15.
A Converse miscue in the third set sparked a run for USCA, which increased its margin to 12-5. Up 18-13, the Pacers scored the final seven points of the contest. Smith started it with a kill before registering three aces over the next few points. Hill ended the contest with a kill off a pass from Barash.
Schad led everyone in the nightcap, posting a .778 attack percentage with 14 kills. It marked the third-highest attack percentage in school history. Carroll was just behind her, hammering home 13 kills.
Bell dished out 39 assists to go along with seven digs.
Martinez led everyone with 21 digs. Duggan and Smith added 15 and 10, respectively.
USCA went on a 9-3 run in the first set to take the lead at 17-13. The Pacers led 20-17 before Schad started a 5-0 run to put the set away.
The second set was close throughout, but Schad's kill and Smith's ace made it 16-13. After an error by the visitors, Duggan found the court for a five-point edge. Leading 23-17, Smith and Schad registered back-to-back kills for a 25-17 victory.
The Pacers made another run in the final set, scoring eight straight points to go ahead 16-11. The Blazers pulled within four at 20-16, but Carroll had two kills and Schad ended the match with the kill.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Flagler in Peach Belt Conference play.