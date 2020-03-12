A weird start to baseball season hasn't normalized much for USC Aiken, which has a Peach Belt Conference series scheduled for this weekend against Columbus State against Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
The Pacers' (12-8, 4-8 PBC) plans may change before Friday's series opener, scheduled for 6 p.m., but as of late Thursday the games were still scheduled to be played.
USCA has won three straight games, including midweek victories over Queens and Emmanuel, leading up to this weekend's planned visit from the 13th-ranked Cougars.
Columbus State, along with the other schools in the University System of Georgia, will suspend classes for two weeks beginning Monday as state officials "continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia."
The PBC released a statement Thursday morning saying that the league "is announcing no changes at this time, but as circumstances develop in the coming days and weeks, more updates will be provided." A decision is expected Friday regarding games moving forward.
USCA comes into the weekend batting .286 as a team and scoring an average of 7.6 runs per game. Jackson Hannon is batting a team-high .349 (with a .412 on-base percentage and a .442 slugging percentage) with 18 RBI. Luke Leisenring (.348/.495/.623) has hit four of the team's six home runs. Jeff Cyr (.338/.463/.446) has seven doubles to share the team lead with Eric McGirt (.218/.261/.299), who has a team-high 19 RBI.
Lindsey Robinson Jr. (2-3, 3.34 ERA) is among the PBC's leaders in strikeouts with 33 in 29⅔ innings over six starts. Daniel Wiggins (3-0, 3.80) has pitched the second-most innings with 23⅔ over six relief appearances. Austin Hohm (2-0, 1.38) has made a team-high 11 appearances out of the bullpen. William Ard (2-1, 1.83) has two saves and also started last Sunday's game, allowing just two runs over 6⅔ innings in a win over No. 18 Georgia College.
Columbus State (18-3, 11-1) enters the weekend on an 11-game winning streak. The Cougars are batting .306 as a team and average 6.9 runs per game, and their pitching staff has a combined ERA of 3.02.
Should the games be played as scheduled, Friday's opener will be followed by a 2 p.m. start Saturday and a 1 p.m. start Sunday.