USC AIKEN 61, FRANCIS MARION 41
USC Aiken women's basketball coach Mark Miller quickly hushed any talk Wednesday night of his team's four-game winning streak.
They're not worried about keeping count of those, but Miller was able to count plenty of positive things his team did in a 61-41 win over Francis Marion to improve to 3-2 in Peach Belt Conference play.
The Pacers played better with the lead, which they held for 38:25 of 40 minutes. They found some extra energy and played the role of aggressor, putting the Patriots away after the game was tied at 30 with 5:33 left in the third quarter. They made better decisions down the stretch. They got good looks offensively and finished. They played better defense. They rebounded better.
All of that added up to a 31-11 run over the final 15½ minutes to turn a tight game into a no-doubter of a victory.
"We struggled a little bit early in the game with being a team, with being together," said Miller. "But I was really proud of how we regrouped ourselves at halftime and how we came together and did what we have to do to be successful. Great team effort. I'm really proud, beating a really good, well-coached Francis Marion team. Any time you can get a Peach Belt win, we'll take it."
Melyk Taouil and Alex Canady each scored a team-high 19 points for the Pacers (8-5, 3-2), who shot 48.3 percent from the floor in the second half. Canady added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Taouil had seven boards, two assists and two steals.
Alexis Mack added 11 points, six steals and four assists, and reigning PBC Player of the Week Kwajelin Farrar had eight points and 14 rebounds.
Scarlett Gilmore scored a game-high 20 points for FMU (5-5, 1-3), and it was her free throw with 5:33 left in the third quarter that tied the score at 30.
The Pacers scored the next 12 points over a span of 4:54, and that run was highlighted by high-energy plays – Farrar converted a three-point play off a nice assist from Taouil, Canady stole a pass and buried a jumper before hitting a 3-pointer to quickly put USCA ahead by 10.
"I think our biggest thing was, when we did score and we got fouled, we've got to capitalize on the energy of getting the fouls and getting the points," said Taouil. "It wasn't easy for us – we were getting hit in there. So it was really to capitalize on those key moments to get our energy going, and then carry on on the defensive end."
USCA held FMU to 24.6 percent shooting, including a 14.3 percent mark in the fourth quarter. The Patriots made just four of 22 3-point attempts, and USCA had a 36-22 edge in points in the paint and a 21-4 advantage on the fast break.
That gives the Pacers plenty to build on as they look to continue their win streak – though they're not counting – at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Clayton State.
"Everybody's figured out what they have to do to help us be successful. We are not a team that can be carried by one or two individuals – we have to have a group," Miller said. "We've done a better job lately of everybody doing their part. We're playing hard – there's no question about that. Some days it's ugly, but other days it looks good. We play hard. We just continue to get better. These guys are good."