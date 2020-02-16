USC AIKEN 7, NORTH GEORGIA 6
The USC Aiken baseball team recorded a hard-fought 7-6 victory over No. 20 North Georgia Sunday evening.
The Pacers are now 8-1 on the season, including a 2-1 ledger in league play.
UNG plated a run in the top of the third, but head coach Kenny Thomas' team plated three in the bottom of the frame. Sean McQuillan singled home Scott Huntley before Jackson Hannon tripled in McQuillan. Moments later, Hannon scored on a balk for a 3-1 advantage.
The Nighthawks tied it in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs, but USC Aiken took the lead again with a score in the bottom of the inning. Alex Mills drew a walk after falling behind 2-1. With one down, Trey Polewski's single pushed Mills to second. After McQuillan walked, an Eric McGirt single made it 4-3.
Thomas' team added an insurance run in the sixth. Huntley was hit by a pitch and moved to second when McQuillan reached on an infield single. He moved to third on a fly ball by Hannon before scoring on a wild pitch.
After the Nighthawks scored a run in the eighth to make it 5-4, McGirt ripped a double to the right field wall, plating Huntley and Hannon for a 7-4 working margin.
The Nighthawks posted a pair of runs in the ninth inning, but William Ard closed the door on the visitors, registering the final two outs, including a swinging strikeout to end the game. Daniel Wiggins picked up the win after throwing 3.1 innings of relief. Wiggins notched three strikeouts on the day.
At the plate, McGirt and McQuillan had two hits apiece. McGirt drove in three. Huntley crossed home three times while Hannon did so twice.
The Pacers hit the road for the first time this season when they play at UNC Pembroke in a three-game series starting Friday at 4 p.m.