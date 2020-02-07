USC AIKEN 13, SHEPHERD 0
The USC Aiken pitching staff did the crowd a big favor Friday night at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
Four pitchers combined for a one-hitter – with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning breaking up the would-be no-hitter – and the Pacers' hitters took advantage of Shepherd's mistakes for a big early lead in a 13-0 win that took only 2½ hours on a cold, windy evening.
"Gosh, when you give up one hit, games go quick," said USCA head baseball coach Kenny Thomas. "I thought our guys really pitched well. I was proud of all of them that pitched. Heck, we were sitting there with a 7-0 lead but we hadn't had but three hits. Their guy was throwing the dickens out of it. He got some bad luck in that one inning, because he was really pitching well."
Lindsey Robinson Jr. (2-0) again gave Thomas exactly what he wants out of his starters, but this time he was even better than in last Saturday's season opener. Robinson tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight batters, and he left the game with an 11-0 lead.
Thomas said pitching coach John Jeanes asked how much longer to keep Robinson in the game with a no-hitter intact, but Thomas reaffirmed the Pacers' commitment to their bullpen. Robinson came out after 88 pitches, and the relievers didn't let him down.
Will Varnadore pitched a perfect seventh and freshman Tai Gilbert did the same in the eighth in his Pacer debut, leaving USCA just three outs away from the second no-hitter in program history.
Shepherd shortstop Trenton Burgreen spoiled the party with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth off Joel Haney, but the freshman walk-on infielder-turned-reliever recovered to retire the side from there on just nine pitches.
The potential no-no was the only real drama of the night, as USCA was firmly in control after a six-run second inning against Shepherd starter Steve Bowley, who found himself in deep trouble after a couple of errors and walks.
Nine different Pacers had at least one hit, and leadoff man Sean McQuillan had two. USCA loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the second, and things started moving quickly for Bowley and the Rams. Jeff Cyr was hit by a pitch and Trey Polewski hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0, then McQuillan singled in Alex Mills. McQuillan and Cyr executed a double steal to make it 5-0, and Eric McGirt's RBI groundout put the Pacers ahead 6-0.
"We had some good timely hitting. We really did. We got a couple hits at the right time," Thomas said. "(Scott) Huntley gets the base hit to put us up 1-0, and that kind of got us going a little bit. They made a couple errors that inning that hurt them a little bit, but that's baseball and that happens."
Shepherd only had one runner in scoring position all night, and that came with one out in the top of the fourth when Jared Carr walked and then moved to second on a wild pitch. That's as far as he – and the Rams – would advance on the base paths.
The Pacers (4-0) added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Hannon drove in two when he singled with the bases loaded, Luke Leisenring drove in McQuillan with a single, then McGirt scored on a wild pitch for an 11-0 lead. USCA plated two more runs in the eighth for the final margin.
The teams resume their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.