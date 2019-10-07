AUGUSTA, Ga. — USC Aiken men's soccer standout Ricardo Pineda has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week.
Pineda, a senior midfielder from Panama City, Panama, guided the Pacers to a 1-0 week that included a 3-1 win over No. 16 Young Harris on Saturday.
He scored the first two goals of the match. Pineda put USCA up 1-0 in the 15th minute of action. In the 35th minute, Pineda collected a pass from David Box and hammered home the score for a 2-0 lead.
Pineda's strong offense propelled the Pacers to their first-ever win over the Mountain Lions.
USCA (2-4, 1-0 PBC) is next in action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lander. The Pacers' next home match is Oct. 19 against Georgia Southwestern.