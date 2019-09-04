The USC Aiken volleyball team is the favorite to win the Peach Belt Conference title again.
The team was picked first the preseason coaches poll released last week.
The Pacers won the regular season championship for the third time in four seasons last year and return several of the key contributors from that team, including Co-Player of the Year Christine Carroll. Carroll led the league in points per set.
Carroll is one of five seniors returning to the team and is also one of the three Pacers to be named to this year's Preseason All-Conference team. Carroll is joined by Rebecca Martinez and Allie Smith on the preseason team. Martinez is the reigning two-time PBC Specialist of the Year.
The Pacers finished ahead of No. 2 Augusta despite having one fewer first-place vote (2) from the coaches than the Jags. Lander came in at No. 3, and Flagler was the only other school to receive a first-place vote.
Reed makes All-Conference team
Lander setter Madilyn Reed was named to the PBC Preseason All-Conference Team.
The former Midland Valley Mustang was named the conference's Setter of the Year last season as a freshman. She led the conference in assists per set and was second in assists.